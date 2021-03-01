Die Attach Materials Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018 to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising pace of integration of die-attach materials in LED assemblies is foreseen to accentuate the growth of die- attach materials market in the foreseeable future. The need to determine performance and reliability attributes of LEDs is likely to foster the demand for die-attach materials.

Elimination of voids in die-attach joints continues to be a major area of concern in the die-attach materials market. Occurrence of voids in die attach joints are known to have adverse impact on the electrical performance, thereby hindering the productivity of a device. Therefore, industry participants are forging ahead with deliberate efforts such as X-ray detection techniques to deal with this drawback, which will reinforce the reliability aspects of die-attach materials.

Rising demand for advanced die-attach materials with thermal conductivity benefits is on the rise. In a bid to supplement this upswing in demand, leading manufacturers are introducing new innovations and developments. For instance, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a leading market player in the die-attach solutions, launched a novel series of die-attach materials overcoming the thermal conductivity limitations of conventional die-attach materials. On the contrary, demand for die-attach materials is likely to be hindered in the light of multiple aspects, ranging from production-related complexities to surging technical expectations.

Introduction:

Die attach is the method used to bond the semiconductor die with the substrate or the package and the materials used in this process are known as die attach materials. Apart from attaching the die to the substrate, die pad or cavity, die attach materials or adhesives also provide electrical conductivity and/or thermal conductivity between the die and the substrate. Use of die attach materials also affects the overall performance of the device while in the field. Hence, it is very important to carefully select die attach materials for a semiconductor product. Properties, such as low temperature sintering, high thermal conductivity and favorable low costs, are affecting the demand for die attach materials around the world.

Die attach materials have two key functions: mechanical fixation of die on the substrate and dissipating the heat produced in the die. In applications, such as high-power and power applications, high density heat is produced. For such applications, die attach materials, such as high-melting solder alloys containing over 85% lead by weight, are used.

As the semiconductor industry advances, new opportunities for the use of electronic components will emerge. With the growth observed in the electronic chips and chipsets market, demand for die attach materials is also following an upward trajectory.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand in the consumer electronics industry will drive the demand for electrical circuit boards, which in turn, will give a push to the die attach materials market. The electrification trend growing across industries is also acting as a driving force for several electronic components, such as die attach materials.

On top of excessive demand, die attach material manufacturers are facing various challenges, such as economical procurement of raw materials. The die attach materials production process is becoming more complex as the technical expectations from electronic devices are increasing. However, these restraints will dissipate eventually as the big players in the die attach materials market are investing heavily in research and development of die attach materials to create new manufacturing processes, which would eventually lower the overall production cost for die attach materials.

It is estimated that the demand for powdered die attach materials is likely to drop as they facilitate inefficient electrical flow. Also, since polymer die attach materials exhibit excellent adhesion properties, they form the prime focus area of manufacturers and are expected to witnessed growing traction in the die attach materials market.

Currently, die attach materials use lead as a major constituent. Lead is a hazardous substance and comes under restricted materials. However, since no well-established substitute for lead-based materials is available, high lead alloys continue to be produced and supplied in the market. The market is yet to make a shift towards die attach materials, such as eutectic gold/tin (AuSn) and Bismuth/silver (BiAg), that satisfy the RoHS requirements.

Market Segmentation:

The die attach materials market can be segmented on the basis of form type, material type, application type and product type.

Based on form type, the die attach materials market can be segmented into: Powder Paste No clean pastes (NC) Rosin mildly activated pastes (RM) Water soluble pastes (WS) Wires

Based on material type, the die attach materials market into: Polymer Adhesives Polymides Epoxies Eutectic Die Attach Materials

Based on application type, the die attach materials market into: Industrial applications Commercial applications

Based on product type, die attach materials are segmented into: Films Adhesives Solder Sintering Others

Regional Outlook:

The demand for consumer electronics in the Asia Pacific region will increase further during the forecast period and hence, Asia Pacific will be a prominent market for die attach materials in near future. Countries, such as China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, are expected to be at the forefront of the die attach materials market globally. Currently, the government regulations in the Asia Pacific region are beneficial for the mass production of die attach materials and will prove to be lucrative throughout the forecast period.

List of Market Participants:

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Die Attach Materials market are: Alpha Assembly Solutions Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA Indium Corporation BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. The Dow Chemical Company Al Technology, Inc. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Creative Materials Inc. Hybond Inc. Master Bond Inc.

