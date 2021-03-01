Aviation Headsets Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

Aviation headsets are worn by the crew in the cockpit, especially the pilot and the co – pilot, to communicate with the cabin crew, air traffic control and among themselves. Aviation headsets are of utmost importance from a safety point of view. The general aircrafts make much louder noise than the commercial/passenger aircrafts. While the aviation headsets not only facilitate in minimizing the noise, it also assists the pilots in communicating and receiving instructions from the air traffic control. The air traffic control assists the pilots throughout the flight in navigating and communicating instructions regarding landing and take-off over a radio frequency with the help of aviation headsets. The aviation headsets are very different from the regular use headsets.

There are different types of aviation headsets used for various purposes. While the manufacturers are noted to market the aviation headsets mainly to aviation schools, commercial airlines and defense services, the aviation headsets for general aviation and recreational activities are also available.

Aviation Headsets Market: Dynamics

The global commercial aircraft fleet is estimated over 25,000 – 28,000 globally, growing at a healthy CAGR. The rising interest in recreational activities such as sky diving is paving way for new players to establish business while the existing players expanding their business by setting up new base and buying new aircrafts. The increased aircraft fleet demands pilots and hence increasing the demand for aviation headsets. Moreover, the procurement and development of technologically advanced aircrafts in the defense services is also anticipated to potentially increase the demand for aviation headsets. It can be said that the aviation headsets market is highly dependent on the aviation industry and possess a significant growth potential in the near future.

The governments have highly been focused on enhancing the air transportation infrastructure by providing subsidiaries and building newer airports for enhanced connectivity. This compels the airline operators to increase their fleet and in turn will have an indirect on the aviation headsets market. Hence, the demand for aviation headsets is expected to be driven throughout the forecast period. However, with automation coming into picture, the airline operators are putting considerable reliance on features such as auto – pilot. This may act as a restraining factor for the aviation headsets market due to reduced recruitment of pilots and, thereby, lowering the demand for aviation headsets.

For the well-established players in the aviation headsets market such as Bose Corporation and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the brand reputation may act as a selling point while the small-to-medium scale manufacturers maintain their presence by product differentiation.

Aviation Headsets Market: Segmentation

The global aviation headsets market can be segmented on the basis of mode of noise cancellation and end use.

On the basis of mode of noise cancellation, the aviation headsets market can be segmented into: Active Noise Reduction (ANR) aviation headsets Passive Noise Reduction (PNR) aviation headsets

On the basis of end use, the aviation headsets market can be segmented into: Flying Schools Commercial Aircraft Passenger Aircraft Small Medium Large Freighter Aircraft Military General Aviation Recreational Activities

Aviation Headsets Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, APAC aviation headsets market is strong due to the presence of emerging economies and high density of first-time flyers. Europe aviation headsets market is mature while growing at a promising rate. The North America aviation headsets market follows Europe in terms of value-volume. Latin America aviation headsets market and MEA aviation headsets market are also anticipated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global aviation headsets market identified across the value chain include David Clark Company, Lightspeed Aviation, Inc., Bose Corporation, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Faro Aviation, LLC., Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, The 3M Company, Aloft Technologies, Plantronics, Inc., Pilot Communications USA, MicroAvionics, Phonak Communications AG, CRAZEDpilot

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR

