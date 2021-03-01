All Plastic Front End Module Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

All Plastic Front End Module Market: Introduction

The front end of a vehicle is an assembly of various components located in the front part of the vehicle chassis, which performs several important functions such as aesthetical, structural, aero-dynamical, engine cooling, safety and others. In top versions, the components located at the front-end of the vehicle include forward lighting, radiator, intercooler, air conditioner, oil cooler, cruise control sensor, crash sensor, bumpers and others. The front end module is considered to be an important part of the vehicle managing complex assembly, which requires high functionality and fitting accuracy. Apart from the technical benefits, front end modules have a major impact on the overall appearance of the vehicle. All plastic front end modules are used particularly for weight savings in the vehicle so as to ensure maximum engine efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. Apart from weight reduction, the all plastic front end module reduces the overall cost of the system.

All Plastic Front End Module Market: Dynamics

Increasing automotive production and vehicle parc are among the major factors driving the growth of the all plastic front end module market. Explosive automotive growth, particularly in some regions, has considerably contributed to the spurring growth of various local and international manufacturers of all plastic front end modules. Automotive production is expected to be higher in emerging economies as compared to that in developed economies, which can mainly be attributed to increasing urbanization and stable economic conditions in these regions. During the forecast period, the fleet on road is also expected to rise with modest CAGR, thereby providing substantial opportunities for the growth in automotive aftermarket, which in turn is also expected to fuel the demand for all plastic front end modules across the globe.

Attributing to the increasing issues regarding environmental protection and energy efficiency in the automotive sector, the demand for lightweight materials is estimated to rise significantly in the coming years. This in turn is estimated to foster the growth of all plastic front end module market across the globe during the forecast period.

The ongoing trend to replace heavy metal materials with low-density and lightweight materials has compelled manufacturers to make the shift towards thermoplastics in the automotive industry. This may positively contribute to the all plastic front end module market.

All Plastic Front End Module Market: Segmentation

The global all plastic front end module market has been segmented on the basis of component type, vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of component type, the global all plastic front end module market has been segmented as: Headlight Front Grill Radiator Motor Fan Shroud Condenser Head light Horn assembly Bumpers Oil Coolers Fenders Crash box beam Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the global all plastic front end module market has been segmented as: Passenger vehicle all plastic front end modules Light commercial vehicle all plastic front end modules Heavy commercial vehicle all plastic front end modules

On the basis of sales channel, the global all plastic front end module market has been segmented as: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

All Plastic Front End Module Market: Regional Outlook

Attributing to the increasing focus towards weight reduction as well as cost savings techniques, the demand for all plastic front end modules is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. More and more automotive OEMs are preferring all plastic front end modules over steel, composites and other types of front end modules. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to be the key opportunistic markets for the all plastic front end modules, owing to the increasing research and development activities aimed towards enhancing fuel efficiency and environmental safety. Increasing automotive sales and vehicle fleet in emerging regions including Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also estimated to witness substantial growth in the all plastic front end module market during the forecast period.

All Plastic Front End Module Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global all plastic front end module market include: MAHLE GmbH Faurecia Plastic Omnium Group HBPO Module Company Calsonic Kansei Corporation Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd. Daikyo Nishikawa Corporation FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION RTP Company Denso Thermal Sytems SpA

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the all plastic front end module market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: All Plastic Front End Module Market Segments All Plastic Front End Module Market Dynamics All Plastic Front End Module Market Size All Plastic Front End Module Supply & Demand All Plastic Front End Module Current Trends/Issues/Challenges All Plastic Front End Module Competition & Companies involved All Plastic Front End Module Technology All Plastic Front End Module Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

