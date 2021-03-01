Organic Bedding Market Share, Production and Revenue Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global organic bed ding market size is projected to touch USD 1.1 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rising demand for premium bedding products impacted by the trend of luxurious lifestyle and rising living standards of consumers. Further, rising awareness regarding importance of sleep and its effect on one’s health is encouraging consumers to invest on premium quality products especially bed linens and mattress, thereby, driving the market growth.

Organic cotton bedding has been gaining traction in the market due to multiple factors like natural product and durability as they are bio degradable. Additionally, such bedding are manufactured through tenable methods to attain superior quality and hypoallergenic state owing to lack of chemical additives. Rising influx of new entrants in this segment is expected to lead to greater credibility and visibility of these products, thereby, driving the market growth in the forecast period. For example, one of the new players named King Koil has introduced the Natural Response EcoHybrid collection of mattresses made from natural and environment friendly materials with an aim to promote a healthy lifestyle. The top line of these mattresses is made up of certified organic component.

Amongst various categories of bedding products, bed linen dominated the market in 2018 with above 33.7% of share in the total revenue. Rising preference of consumers towards sustainable and environment friendly products to enhance their sleeping experience is propelling the demand for bed linen products like sheets, bed covers, duvet covers and pillow. Bed linen products are mostly associated with healthy sleep that in turn improvises the brain health, learning and counterbalancing mental health symptoms. Therefore, the market is expected to witness the dominance of this segment over the forecast period. Further, organic sheets with cooling properties have popularized the use of these products. These sheets are produced with low thread count such that the fabric is of very fine quality and more breathable owing to addition of natural fibers like bamboo. Thus, developments of new products are anticipated to propel the demand over the forecast period.

The major players are adopting innovative product development strategies to expand their product lines. Further, companies are concentrating on expanding their production capacity and are adapting new technologies to meet the customer demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period and is expected to be worth of USD 1.1 billion by 2025

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing market with above 35% of share by 2025 owing to high product demand and new product launches in countries like China and India. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

The bed linens segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period, hence accounting for about 35% of share by 2025.

Global Organic Bedding Market: Key Players

Good Night Naturals, The Natural Sleep Store, L.L.Bean, The Company Store, WJ Southard, The Organic Mattress, Magnolia Organics, Parachute Home, COYUCHI, and Boll and Branch.

