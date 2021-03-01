Medical Supplies Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing government and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure development, rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of HAIs, and the rising demand for medical devices are driving the growth of the global medical supplies market. Moreover, the rising medical tourism and emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the medical supplies industry in the coming years.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Medical Supplies Market is projected to grow from USD 133.5 billion by 2025 from USD 132.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%

Recent Developments:

# In 2020, Baxter launched peri-strips dry with secure grip technology for reliable staple line reinforcement in surgical procedures.

# In 2020, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA inaugurated a EUR 30 million expansion of its transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic. The new space includes advanced production equipment, plasma kit assembly lines, and sterilization units that double the cleanroom and storage capacity. The site also includes a large warehouse.

# In 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired BTG plc with a focus on offering best-in-class technologies, unparalleled clinical evidence, and strengthened commercial infrastructure.

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the medical supplies market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

# The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research.

# The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Based on type;

The medical supplies market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and other medical supplies. The intubation & ventilation consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, along with the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe.

Based on application,

The medical supplies market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. The other applications segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, primarily due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of dental diseases, and the increasing focus on adhering to proper waste disposal methods.

Geographical Scenario: The global medical supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 in the US and the implementation of various supportive initiatives by the Canadian Government are the major factors driving the growth of the medical supplies industry in North America.

Global Leaders: The prominent players operating in the global medical supplies market include Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), BD (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (Ireland), ConvaTec Group Plc. (UK), Abbott (US), Cook Medical (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Stryker (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Coloplast Group (Denmark)