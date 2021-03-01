Arrestor Cables Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2020 to 2030

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Arrestor Cables Market: Introduction

Arrestor cable is a type of aircraft arresting system which is engaged by the incoming aircraft arresting gear hook to rapidly decelerate the aircraft. The arrestor cable is a part of arresting gear which is composed of cross deck pendants, purchase cables, sheaves and arresting engines. Arrestor cable system was first invented by Hugh Robinson and was first used in the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in 1911. Arrestor Cable is mainly used in the aircraft carriers, military airbases and civil/military joint-use commercial airports. Arrestor cables are mainly made of steel due to its high design life, resistance to spilled fuel, solvents, lubricants and hydraulic fluid, and its resistance to sharp edged shearing.

Arrestor Cables Market: Dynamics

One of the major factor driving Arrestor Cable market is the increasing use of arresting systems for naval carriers to prevent aircraft overruns. In addition, there is an increasing need for tactical infrastructure like aircraft careers and military airbases due to increasing territorial disputes across the globe which has led to increasing demand for arrestor cable systems. One of the main factors restraining the development of the Arrestor Cables industry is high costs for development of arresting systems used in aircraft carriers. Another major restraining factor is the operational concerns of commercial airlines regarding use of aircraft arresting systems in joint military/commercial airbases.

The most significant opportunity for the arrestor cable market is the increasing use of arresting gears in unmanned aerial vehicles. The need for low land utilization for airbases and requirement for low manpower is another significant opportunity. The need for advancements in arresting gear system technologies is a major trend in the market. For instance, there is already a patent for hybrid-type arresting cable with a composite (Kevlar or Nylon) core and a steel outer wrap. Rising capitalizations of airport investments due to growing population is another major trend driving the arrestor cable market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken down the worldwide economy manufacturing sector of both emerging an advanced economies alike. Whereas the impact of the pandemic on the defense contractors will not be significant in short to medium term as they are better positioned. Production may slow down of defense equipment’s in short term but the demand over the next two years is unlikely to be affected since budgets for defense projects had been allocated prior to the pandemic and the projects are critical to national defense. Likewise the demand of arrestor cables for arresting systems is unlikely to be impacted by the pandemic.

Arrestor Cables Market: Segmentation

The global Arrestor Cables market can be segmented on the basis of type, system, platform, and end-use.

On the basis of type, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as: Hook Cable Purchase Cables

On the basis of system, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as: Ground-Based Ship-Based

On the basis of platform, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as: Fixed Portable

On the basis of end-use, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as: Commercial Airport Aircraft Carrier Military Airbase

Arrestor Cables Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to lead the aircraft arresting system market during the forecast period. In US, Federal Aviation Administration has made mandatory to install EMAS for airports with inadequate runway safety length (less than 1,000 feet) in order to prevent aircraft overrunning runways. Countries like Germany and China has also started installing EMAS at airports as part of runway safety measures. The rising spending on the improvement of airports and increasing safety measures especially, runway safety, is expected to drive the arrestor cable market. Globally more than 400 joint and commercial airports are already using arrestor cable systems and it is expected to rise seeing the increasing safety concerns among the operators.

Arrestor Cables Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global Arrestor Cables market, identified across the value chain include: WireCo WorldGroup Samson Rope Technologies Curtiss-Wright Corp. Foster-Miller, Inc. Boeing Atech Inc. General Atomics MacTaggart, Scott and Company Limited Kastalon Inc. TEKJET A.S. SCAMA AB

The research report on the Arrestor Cables market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Arrestor Cables market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, system, platform, and end-use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Arrestor Cables Market Segments Arrestor Cables Market Dynamics Arrestor Cables Market Size New Sales of Arrestor Cables Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Arrestor Cables Market Competition & Companies Involved in Arrestor Cables New Technology for Arrestor Cables Value Chain of the Arrestor Cables Market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The global Arrestor Cables market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the Arrestor Cables market In-depth Arrestor Cables market segmentation Historical, current, and projected Arrestor Cables market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments in the global Arrestor Cables market Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered in the global Arrestor Cables market Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on Arrestor Cables market performance Must-have information for market players in Arrestor Cables market to sustain and enhance their market footprint

