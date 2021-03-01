Global Compound Management Market To Reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 growing biopharmaceutical industry

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Compound management is the storage and management of chemical libraries and biosamples used for drug discovery research and clinical purposes. This process comprises multiple steps, including sample acquisition, storage, reformatting, assay plate preparation, and retrieval of a compound/sample.

Major Growth Drivers:

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing drug discovery activities, the growing biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising trend in outsourcing compound/sample management..

Expected Revenue Growth:

The Compound management market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 from USD 215.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Compound management Market :

Biopharmaceuticals form the fastest-growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The growth of this sector will also support that of the sample management market, as increased biologic production will spur the demand for sample management. The growth of the biopharmaceuticals market is attributed to the increasing demand for biologics, the emergence of biosimilars, and increasing R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies, as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, a focus on outsourcing functions to CROs and CMOs has allowed most biotech and biopharma companies to focus on core functions.

“By sample type, the chemical compounds segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

The rising drug discovery activity is leading to an increased demand for compounds, which is positively affecting market growth.

“By product & service, the outsourcing services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The outsourcing services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the shift in trend towards outsourcing compound management to third-party service providers. These companies are experts in compound management and provide various services to pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and CROs with regard to their compound storage needs, and are reasonably priced.

“By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment to account for the largest share in the compound/sample management products market.”

The rising drug discovery activity, coupled with increasing pharmaceutical companies, is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

“North America to account for the largest share of the compound management market during the forecast period.”

The large share of North America is attributed to the presence of the large pharmaceutical and biopharma industry. As a result, several companies in North America are engaged in drug discovery activities, which require the maintenance of substantial chemical libraries. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharma and biopharma companies have started building compound management facilities or contracting external service providers.

Key Market Players :

Brooks Automation (US), Hamilton Company (US), TTP Group (US), Labcyte (US), Biosero (US)