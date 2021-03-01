Home Fragrance Market Competitive Landscape, End-use, Variables, Trends and Global Demand

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Home Fragrance Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global home fragrance market size is anticipated to register a revenue of USD 9.1 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 4.4% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for home fragrance, increasing awareness about aromatherapy and improved standard of living of the consumers. Also, the rising need for improvement of the air quality is expected to fuel the market growth

Key Players:

Reckitt Benckister

Procter & Gamble

Seda France, Inc.

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Voluspa

Newell Brands

3M company

Scent Air

Hunan Mendale Homefragrance Company Ltd.

Korona Candles S.A.

Growth Drivers:

The market for such products is mainly driven by the rising demand for customized products. For example, a candle brand named Yankee allowed its customers to select the fragrance as per their choice along with a picture or personal quote added in the packaged box. Along with such customized preferences bark, metal or concrete containers and candlewood made form the wicks are also being provided to boost the aesthetic look of the home.

The increasing preference for air care and the demand for a pleasant fragrance in the surrounding is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years. Also, the increasing popularity of aromatherapy across residential zone is expected to fuel the demand. A variety of scented candles that are non-toxic and led free are being used by spas instead of the other fragrances.

Many developing countries such as China and India are expected to witness high demand for such products. This growing demand can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income among the working population. The rising number of retails stores coupled with the influence of the e-commerce industry on the consumers is expected to drive the demand for home fragrance products in the upcoming years.

End Use Type Outlook:

Sprays

Diffusers

Candles

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the region of Europe was the largest regional market holding a share of 32.3%. Majority of the developed countries like the U.K., France, and Germany drive the market for home fragrance across this region. This can be attributed to the increase in the standard of living coupled with the willingness to spend on such products to maintain hygiene and pleasant fragrance in the surrounding. The increasing number of manufacturers across this region has led to the rising availability of such products. For instance, The ESTEBAN Paris had launched the technique of refilling the scented candles, thereby increasing the life of candles.

The region of Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR of 4.7% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Some factors responsible for this growth are the increasing disposable income and the awareness about improvement in the quality of air owing to the rising pollution and dust particles. The consumers especially the working population are willing to spend money on such products to improve the standard of living.

