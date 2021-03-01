Port Access Needles Market Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 2028

Port is a medical instrument which is installed under the skin. It is connected to a vein by a catheter. Beneath the skin, the port has a wall termed as septum, through which drugs are injected and blood samples are drawn as many times avoiding the discomfort of several pricks by a needle. Port Access Needles are used for puncturing already implanted port systems. Port Access Needles provide safety from injuries by a needle and any infection associated with it. Port Access Needles avoid chances of cross-contamination. They also protect against germs and bodily fluids. In cancer treatments like, blood transfusions, chemotherapy, intravenous fluids and antibiotics injection requires treatment to the vein. Port systems are the safest to use and it also prevents repetitive administration of intravenous infusions. Port access needles are cannulas which ensure convenient puncturing processes. Port Access Needles also have safety lock systems so that there is no chance of infection post port puncturing.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1728

Port Access Needles Market: Drivers

Increasing incidence of cancer patients, obesity, chronic renal disease patients and patients requiring long term port system implantations is driving the Port Access Needles market. Improved awareness on the advantages of port over needle sticks for continuous, less chances of exposure to infections and lesser risk of complications are few of the major factors which will drive the Port Access Needles market over the period of forecast. Port systems are foreign materials which are implanted in the body and thus, can easily get affected and can lead to infections causing sepsis or even death. This could decrease the use of port systems and Port Access Needles. Price erosion because of increasing competition and lack of any technological advancement could also hinder the growth of Port Access Needles market. Risk of Hemolysis due to small sized gauge of the needle could also be a restraint in the growth of Port Access Needles market.

Port Access Needles Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Port Access Needles Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, geography and end users.

Based on the product type, the global Port Access Needles Market is segmented as:

Winged Port Access Needles

Angled Port Access Needles

Straight Port Access Needles

Based on application, the global Port Access Needles Market is segmented as:

Blood Transfusions

Cancer Treatments

Parental Nutrition

Other

Based on end users, the global Port Access Needles Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Others

Port Access Needles Market: Overview

Cancer treatment, specifically chemotherapy is the largest segment which requires port access needles because of the long term requirement of port implantation. Prenatal Nutrition for patients who require long time and repetitive dosages of drugs is also anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Non-coring port access needles come in various sizes, diameters and lengths and therefore, are expected to grow over the period of forecast. Port Access Needles with improved safety locks are contributing to the growth of the Port Access Needles market. Luer-Lock Connectors are introduced to provide leak-free connections between two different parts. Hospital and long term care centers are expected to contribute to a moderate growth in the Port Access Needles market during the period of forecast owing it to increased health awareness, assessment and expenditure.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=1728

Port Access Needles Market: Regional Outlook

North America’s Port Access Needles market is expected to contribute the largest market share followed by the Europe’s Port Access Needles market, owing to the increase in number of patient population and the growing prevalence of chronic renal diseases, cancer and obesity. Asia Pacific’s Port Access Needles market is also estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period because of a significant improvement in health awareness, assessment and expenditure along with rapidly growing economy. Larger economies like Germany, Japan, China, India, UK and Russia are also anticipated to grow over the period of forecast because of improved healthcare infrastructure related to awareness about medical insurance coverage and reimbursement policies.

Port Access Needles Market: Key Players

The major participants operating in the Port Access Needles market are C.R. Bard Inc., Smith’s Medical, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., PakuMed Medical Products gmbh, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical, Argon Medical Devices and Zebra Medical. Companies are technologically advancing tubes and valves and are introducing better safety lock systems for improved safety post port puncturing.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1728

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates