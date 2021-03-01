Back Massager Market Insights and Trends 2018, Forecast to 2028

Back pain is one the most common problems that most of us face these days. Increasing work pressure and a desk job is a major reasons contributing to rising back pain problems owing to which the demand for back massagers are increasing in the market.

Recent technological advancements and innovations has made it very easy in relieving the back pain and helping our body to stay in best working condition without causing any problems leading the consumers to spend more on massaging instruments and back massager is one of the popular choices in the category which is a key factor in driving the demand for back massagers in the market.

Back massagers help to relieve daily knots and aches and saves a lot of money and time that consumers have to spend going to a chiropractor or neurologist which is encouraging the growth in the demand of back massagers in the market over the forecast period.

Global Back Massager Market – Market Segmentation:

By Type, the Global Back Massager market is segmented into:

Electromagnetic massager

Infrared massager

Vibration massager

Others

By Application, the Global Back Massager market is segmented into:

Health Care

Eliminate Fatigue

By Sales Channel, the Global Back Massager Market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Medical Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Global Back Massager Market – Key Players:

Key market players identified across the value chain of the global back massager market include Wahl Clipper Corporation, LiBa Products, Naipo, Body Back Company, HoMedics Group Canada, CO, LLC, Paramount Surgimed Limited, Conair Corporation, Brookstone, Scholl, Hung Sheng Electric Ind. Corp., JSB Healthcare and FORREST.

Opportunities for Global Back Massager Market Participants:

The global back massager market is anticipated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period owing to the increased spending on personal care products by the consumers. The rising relaxation industry also plays a key role in boosting the demand for the back massagers in the market. The increasing health risks coupled with the rising problem of back pain among the consumers is anticipated to fuel the demand for back massagers.

The increasing popularity of the back massagers in developing countries owing to the health benefits of back massagers is driving the demand for back massagers in the market. This is one the major reason that the back massager manufacturers are emphasizing on technology and innovations so that they can reduce the production cost of the back massager and make it available for all the strata of society.

Sensing high growth opportunities a lot of new players are anticipated to enter the back massager market. Asia-Pacific and European regions are most likely to show a hike in the growth in demand for back massagers owing to rising working population which are more likely to suffer from back pain and give a boost to the global back massager market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments

A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

