Oxygen Absorbers Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2018 to 2028

Chemical absorbers are used to control oxygen deterioration rate and thus, find application in the food, pharmaceutical and packaging industry where they are used to avert deterioration of packaged food, pharmaceutical and many other products.

Oxygen when in contact with packaged food products causes alterations in color as well as reeking odors. Plastic packaging solution in comparison with glass and metal containers provide least chances to eliminate oxygen from packaged foods.

Oxygen absorbers are basically irreversible chemical absorbers that effectively decrease the aerobic environment to 0% oxygen thus drastically extending the shelf life of packaged food products. In comparison with vacuum packaging, the sachets of oxygen absorbers does not crushed or squeezed the food products making it simple to use

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Segmentation

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, its applications and end users.

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

  • Metallic Oxygen Absorbers
    • Ferrous Iron
    • Others
  • Non-Metallic Oxygen Absorbers
    • Organic material
    • Others

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of applications of oxygen absorbers into:

  • One-sided (S1S) Oxygen absorbers
  • Both-side / Two-sided (S2S) Oxygen absorbers

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry into:

  • Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Lenin Fabric & Textile Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Pulp & Paper Industry
  • Others Industries (Sugar Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, etc.)

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Regional Outlook

People’s tendency to avoid spoilage of packaged food products is expected to largely propel the growth of the oxygen absorbers market over the forecast period.

Leading manufacturers in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, etc. are carrying out extensive research & development work to upgrade their protective packaging solutions offering. Moreover, developing economies, such as China, India, South Korea, Turkey, etc., are also are expected to be lucrative markets for oxygen absorbers in the coming years.

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Key Players

Some of the key players that currently operate in the global oxygen absorbers market are:

  • DOW Chemical Company
  • BASF SE.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Henkel AG & Co
  • Baker Hughes, a GE company
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Arkema Group
  • Sorbead India
  • Innospec Inc.
  • Accepta Ltd.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • GE Water & Process Technologies
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Plastichem (PTY) LTD
  • PolyOne Corporation
  • Kemira OYJ

