Winetainer Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2018 to 2028

A winetainer is a stainless steel or plastic container used to ferment and store wine. Winetainers are mostly made from stainless steel and include a dimpled heat exchange surface to facilitate targeted cooling of the wine. Winetainers come with a standard food grade interior weld finish which ensures high weld quality and container integrity.

Winetainers are usually made of 302 and 304 stainless steel composition. Thermowell for temperature monitoring, manway sizes, pressure release valves, thermostat mounting brackets and sanitary racking fittings are some of the components of the winetainer. Winetainers have a sloped bottom for easy drainage.

Global Winetainer Market: Segmentation

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of construction steel into:

302 Stainless Steel

304 Stainless Steel

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Less than 200 gallons

200-400 gallons

400 gallons & above

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Wine Storage

Wine Fermentation

Global Winetainer Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share in the global winetainer market. According to the Wine Market Council, women consume 57% of total wine produced in the U.S. North America is followed by Europe as winemakers, these days, prefer winetainers over wooden barrels in the European region.

Global Winetainer Market: Key Manufacturers

Some of the key players operating in the global Winetainer market are:

The Vintner’s Vault

Bonar Plastics

Sierra

Direct N-Pakt Inc.

Daco Corp

Synder Insutries

Kinnek

