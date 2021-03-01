Contraceptive Rings Market Research Report, Size, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2028

Contraceptive rings are smooth, flexible round shaped plastic rings which are meant to insert into vagina to on first day woman’s menstrual cycle to prevent possible pregnancy. When contraceptive rings are placed into the vagina it releases two hormones named estrogen and progestogen which are similar to natural hormones released by the body and which are also used in the contraceptive pills. Contraceptive rings release continuous dose of these hormones into the blood which prevents the release of an egg by ovaries each month and hence preventing the pregnancy. When contraceptive ring is inserted, it is left inside vagina for 21 days and after that removed for seven days. During the seven days of Contraceptive Rings Free Interval, it still provides contraceptive effect preventing the possible pregnancy. After contraceptive rings free interval, the new contraceptive ring is placed.

Contraceptive rings are most effective when used perfectly. Contraceptive rings are 99% effective when used correctly and with typical use they are 91% effective. Contraceptive rings are effective way to prevent pregnancy without any adverse effects. Once the contraceptive ring is inserted, it does not interfere with the sexual intercourse or doesn’t impart the sense of uneasiness.

Contraceptive Rings Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globally increasing demand for contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancy fuelling the growth of contraceptive rings market. Unplanned pregnancy adversely affects mental health, personal and professional life as well and hence increasing demand for effective but long lasting measures to prevent pregnancy further drive the growth of contraceptive rings market. Ease of use of contraceptive rings, long lasting effectivity after using it and no requirement of daily attention complies with the consumer’s expectations driving the growth of contraceptive rings market. Contraceptive rings works even in mild sickness such as vomiting or diarrhoea, since one cannot take pills while having mild sickness contraceptive rings have added advantage and further driving the growth of market. Once inserted contraceptive rings prevents possible pregnancy for a month and hence provides relief from frequent administration like pills. Contraceptive rings may make periods more regular, decrease menstrual pain and improve premenstrual symptoms, these are added advantages with usage of contraceptive rings, contributing to market growth. Contraceptive rings are comparatively cheap and hence provides economical option to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

The high success rate of contraceptive rings when used correctly further driving the growth of the market. Various public educational programs by government to increase awareness about birth control measures further expected to drive the growth of contraceptive rings market. Contraceptive rings has no major side effects and hence regarded as safe for usage, helping to drive the market growth. Whereas, woman who smoke and are more than 35 years of age may not use the contraceptive rings may hamper the growth of market. Contraceptive rings may not be suitable for persons who have blood clot in vein, high blood pressure, migraine, diabetes, overweight person, etc. hampering the growth of contraceptive rings market.

Contraceptive Rings Market: Overview

Global contraceptive rings market is expected a steady growth due to increasing demand for birth control measures. The global contraceptive rings market is segmented based on the product type, distribution channel and region. By product type contraceptive rings market is expected to be dominated by etonogestrel/Ethinyl estradiol rings due to more efficacy. By distribution channel contraceptive rings market is expected to be dominated by retail pharmacies due to higher consumer convenience.

Contraceptive Rings Market: Regional Outlook

North America expected to dominate the contraceptive rings market followed by Europe due higher awareness and increasing adoption of contraceptive rings. Asia-Pacific is emerging contraceptive rings market due to emerging economies like India and China with increasing awareness about birth control measures in general population. Latin America is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing adoption of contraceptive rings as a birth control option. Middle East and Africa remains least lucrative market due to least adoption of contraceptive rings.

Contraceptive Rings Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global contraceptive rings market identified are:

QPharma AB, Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V., Pfizer Inc., Laboratorios Andromaco SA, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Allergan plc and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

