Wireless Communication Equipment Market 2018 Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand Till 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing demand for mobile communication and continuous improvement in the speed of the Internet is driving the global wireless communication equipment market. Wireless communication refers to the transfer of information between two or multiple points without any physical connection. The most commonly used wireless technology for communication is radio waves. Radio waves enable to communicate from short-range to long-range covering millions of kilometers via radio communication devices. Various wireless communication equipment is used, such as fixed or mobile devices and portable devices like cellular phones, two-way radio communication devices, personal digital assistances (PDAs), wireless networking, GPS, wireless computer, radio receivers, broadcast televisions, satellite televisions, and others.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1280

Wireless communication can also be achieved using electromagnetic wireless technologies such as electric fields, magnetic, light, and others. However, radio waves are the most commonly used technology for communication. With the continuous developments in communication technology, wireless communication has become an integral part of day-to-day life. Most common wireless communication equipment used for communication are mobile phones, ZigBee, GPS units, WiFi, satellite televisions and wireless computer parts. Satellite communication is spread across the globe and virtually connect every corner of earth. It communicates directly with the orbiting satellite via radio signals. Wireless networking multiple systems and computers using Wi-Fi. New wireless technology, WiMAX is developed, which offers faster speed of communication. WiMAX is capable of delivering data with a speed more than 30 Megabits per second. The cost of data transfer depends on the distance of communication. WiFi is a low power wireless communication mode when compared to WiMAX. Bluetooth enables the wireless communication within a short distance and at low speed of transmission. ZigBee is another mode of wireless communication, which consumes low power, cost-efficient data transmission, control networks and wireless networks. Several developments in wireless communication equipment with reference to technology, the steady growth of the market, along with the recent developments & innovations are among factors expected to drive the global wireless communication equipment market during the forecast period.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1280

Wireless Communication Equipment Market: Drivers and challenges

The continuous innovations and developments of low-cost wireless technology are fuelling the global wireless communication equipment market. The emergence of 4G/5G technologies enhancing high-speed wireless communications is expected to drive the global wireless communication equipment market. Moreover, the falling price of data transfer and wireless communication equipment are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global wireless communication equipment market. The growing concern for safety and security also has positive impact on global wireless communication equipment market.

The threat of data hacking is one of the major restraint for wireless communication and adversely affects global wireless communication equipment market. However, vendors are continuously focused on the improvement of secure data transfers and is expected to overcome this challenge in the wireless communication equipment market by the end of forecast period.

Wireless Communication Equipment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment market based on the type of communication:

The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the type of communication i.e. satellite communication, infrared communication, broadcast radio, microwave communication.

Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment market based on the type of technology:

The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the type of technology i.e. WiMAX, WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Routers and others.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1280

Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment based on the end-user:

The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the end-user i.e. commercial, industrial and residential.

Key Players in wireless communication equipment market

Some of the key players in the wireless communication equipment market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Networks, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and others.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates