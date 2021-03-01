Bottled Water Cooler Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 2028

The bottled water cooler is an effective, durable, and reliable device which dispenses water for consumers that do not have access to the mains water. The bottled water cooler has detachable bottles which can be purchased separately once the water has been finished. Bottled water cooler provides refrigeration to produce cold water; however, some other bottled water coolers dispense lukewarm, and even hot water. The bottled water cooler is both used in residential as well as commercial purposes of providing the consumers with clean drinking facility. The market for bottled water cooler is anticipated to increase over the forecast period owing to the consumers demand for a clean and hygienic purification system. The market for bottled water cooler is witnessing a growing demand due to three factors. First, is the awareness among consumers about the importance of clean drinking water, secondly, increase in per capita spending of consumers, and the third is the growing advancement in water treatment facility with reducing prices.

Rising need for clean and hygienic water boosts the demand for Bottled Water Cooler:

The demand for bottled water cooler is expected to witness a growing market over the forecast period due to the ever-increasing need for sanitary and clean water purifying system. The consumers are becoming conscious about the quality of drinking water and are wanting for advanced water treatment facility which is resulting in growing market prospects for the bottled water cooler. Nowadays consumers are getting aware of the health adversities caused by unclean water and thereby are getting inclined towards effective and durable bottled water coolers. The second driver for the growing demand for bottled water cooler is the increasing utilization of bottled water coolers in industrial and corporate sectors. Big companies, corporate houses, and industries are switching onto adopting bottled water cooler system to provide healthy drinking water to the employees, and workers. Besides, the ease of installation and maintenance of bottled water cooler is another driving force for the growing demand of the product amongst the industrial sector. Also, increasing per capita spending of consumers are wanting them to opt for better living standards which in turn lifting up the market for the bottled water cooler.

Bottled Water Cooler market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Global Bottled Water Cooler market has been segmented as:

Free-standing bottled water coolers

Counter-top bottled water coolers

On the basis of end user, the Global Bottled Water Cooler market has been segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of material, the Global Bottled Water Cooler market has been segmented as:

Stainless steel

Plastic

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Bottled Water Cooler market has been segmented as:

Store based retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount stores Specialty stores

E-retailers

On the basis of region, the Global Bottled Water Cooler market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Global Bottled Water Cooler market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global bottled water cooler market are: The WCD Group, AquAid Franchising Limited, Eden Springs, Primo, POVOS, Cosmetal, QINYUAN, Ragalta, Lamo, Aqualad, Angel, Avanti, Midea, Honeywell, Water logic, Voltas, Edgar, Blue Star, and Culligan.

Opportunities for Bottled Water Cooler market:

The bottled water cooler market is expected to capture excellent market opportunity in developing regions like the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East owing to the increasing awareness regarding health and wellness among consumers. The consumers in these regions are getting aware of the health adversities caused by unhealthy water and thus are adopting water purifying methods. Besides, the increasing per capita disposable income of consumers in these regions is providing thrust to the market of the bottled water cooler. The need for durable, and efficient water purifying technology is increasing in the areas which are getting saline water to drink, the consumers in these regions are rapidly adopting convenient and efficient water coolers for proper drinking water. The bottled water cooler is also finding increasing opportunity in corporate and industrial sectors, as companies and industries need to provide sanitary drinking water to the employees, and workers and thus are installing cost-efficient bottled water coolers.

Brief Approach to Research Bottled Water Cooler Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

