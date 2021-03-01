Four-digit 7 Segment LED Displays Market Sees a Downtrend in 2020 as COVID-19 Suspends Production: Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Nowadays, every machine needs a display to indicate readings to users. Several types of LED displays are available in the market, which include 7 segment LED displays, dot-matrix LED displays, arrow LED displays, two-digit 7 segment LED displays and four-digit 7 segment LED displays. In several industries, four-digit 7 segment LED displays are used in electronic devices as a medium of interaction between the user and the system to provide readings. Four-digit 7 segment LED displays are used to display decimal numerals and alphabets. Four-digit 7 segment LED displays use a Light-Emitting Diode (LED) that helps produce more brilliance and greater light intensity. Four-digit 7 segment LED displays consist of 28 segments of LEDs that are combined into four structures like numeral 8. Four-digit 7 segment LED displays also consist of one decimal point per digit, and individually controllable apostrophe & colon points. In four-digit 7 segment LED displays, each digit features seven segments as A-G, and the eighth segment indicated as G. The basic functionality of four-digit 7 segment LED displays is to emit light when an electric current is passed through its semiconductor material. However, certain types of current or voltage passing through four-digit 7 segment LED displays are likely to destroy them.

Four-digit 7 segment LED displays are also used in multiple applications, such as digital clocks, electronic meters, basic calculators, lift displays, TVs, tablets, computer monitors, laptops screens and petrol pump displays, among others. Four-digit 7 segment LED displays are widely used for commercial purposes, and the most significant advantage of four-digit 7 segment LED displays is their efficiency and low energy consumption.

Four-digit 7 Segment LED Displays Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major drivers for the four-digit 7 segment LED displays market is the penetration of LED displays in electronic devices all over the world, which leads to an increase in the demand for four-digit 7 segment LED displays for efficient usage. Increase in the demand for four-digit 7 segment LED displays has been witnessed since the past decade as electronic devices require efficient lighting to display. Another driver of the four-digit 7 segment LED displays market is the easy availability of these displays due to the presence of several local players in different regions as well as the energy efficiency provided by LEDs that saves the cost of electricity consumption. Nowadays, several companies provide four-digit 7 segment LED displays in machines to display readings.

However, there are certain developing regions where electronic devices and similar other displaying methods are not being used. This acts as a primary challenge for the four-digit 7 Segment LED displays market in these regions as they do not require four-digit 7 segment LED displays due to the absence of electronic and other display methods. This factor is also restraining the overall four-digit 7 segment displays market. Moreover, most of the four-digit 7 segment LED displays are limited to displaying the same characters, which is also hampering the four-digit 7 segment LED displays market.

Four-digit 7 Segment LED Displays Market: Segmentation

The four-digit 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented on the basis of current flow, application and region.

On the basis of supply type, the four-digit 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented into:

Less than 10 mA

10 mA- 30 mA

30 mA or more

On the basis of application, the four-digit 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented into:

Digital calculators

Electronic meters

Odometers

Digital clocks

Others

Four-digit 7 Segment LED Displays Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of four-digit 7 segment LED displays market are Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd.; Broadcom Inc.; Forge Europa; Lumex Inc.; Visual Communications Company, Inc.; MULTICOMP; Seegate Corporation and Oasistek.

