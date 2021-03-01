Analyzing the COVID-19 Impact: Dot-matrix LED Displays Moderately Impacted by Factory Shutdowns and Supply Chain Obstacles – Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Dot-matrix LED displays are used in electronic devices as a medium of interaction between the user and the system. Dot-matrix LED displays are devices used to provide information by displaying decimal numerals, animated text, images and alphabets. Dot-matrix LED displays use a Light-Emitting Diode (LED) that helps produce more brilliance and greater light intensity. Dot-matrix LED displays consist of microcontrollers and mechanical indicators or dot-matrix of lights, which are arranged in a rectangular configuration. In dot-matrix LED displays, the LEDs are placed at the columns and rows at the convergence of the matrix. In dot-matrix LED displays, LEDs are connected in the same row and in same column to display the information. The basic functionality of dot-matrix LED displays is to emit light when an electric current is passed through its semiconductor material. However, dot-matrix LED displays are likely to get damaged if a certain type of current or voltage passes through them.

Dot-matrix LED displays are also used in multiple applications, such as digital clocks, electronic meters, basic calculators, lift displays, TVs, tablets, railway departure indicators and several others. Dot-matrix LED displays are widely used for commercial purposes, and the most significant advantage of dot-matrix LED displays is their efficiency and low consumption of energy.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1671

Dot-matrix LED Displays Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the dot-matrix LED displays market is the penetration of LED displays all over the world, which has led to an increase in the demand for dot-matrix LED displays for efficient displays. An increase in the demand for dot-matrix LED displays has been witnessed since the past decade as electronic devices require efficient lighting to provide information to the outside world. Another driver of the dot-matrix LED displays market is the easy availability of these displays due to the presence of several local players in each region, and the energy efficiency offered by LEDs being energy efficient that saves the cost of electricity consumption.

At present, several automotive companies are also providing dot-matrix LED displays in vehicles to display the speed, music track in infotainment systems and other readings. Dot-matrix LED displays are mostly used in bikes, cars, trucks and several other vehicles.

However, in certain developing regions, electronic devices and similar other displaying methods are not used by the people. This acts as a challenge for the dot-matrix LED displays market in these regions as dot-matrix LED displays will not be required in the absence of electronic items. Moreover, most of the dot-matrix LED displays are unable to provide good colour uniformity, which also acts as a challenge for the dot-matrix LED displays market.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1671

Dot-matrix LED Displays Market: Segmentation

The dot-matrix LED displays market can be segmented on the basis of display sizes, pixels and region.

On the basis of display sizes, the dot-matrix LED displays market has been segmented into;

(Two lined)

(Four lined)

(Eight lined)

Others

On the basis of pixels, the dot-matrix LED displays market has been segmented into;

28×16

128×32

128×64

On the basis of application, the dot-matrix LED Displays market has been segmented into;

Digital calculators

Electronic meters

Odometers

Digital clocks

Others

Dot-matrix LED Displays Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of dot-matrix LED displays market are 3Cinno Group Co., Ltd.; Compucare; Embedsol Technologies LLP; Broadcom Inc.; Forge Europa; Lumex Inc.; Visual Communications Company, Inc.; MULTICOMP; Seegate Corporation and Oasistek.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1671

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates