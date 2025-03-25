West Yorkshire based Garden Rooms business ” GD Timbercraft “announce busy month”

Wakefield, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — GD Timbercraft Gdgardenrooms.co.uk are pleased to announce a busy January.

 

A highlight being the design manufacture and installation of an outdoor entertainment area for a client in Ossett .

 

This comprised of a hideout Tv room, plus the design of a hot tub area , outdoor kitchen area and composite decking work.

 

GD Timbercraft work throughout West Yorkshire with projects being carried out throughout the major towns and cities of Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax, and Wakefield.

 

For further info contact .

 

Danny Holmes

 

Phone: 07876 226768

 

Address: 223 Bridge Rd 223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA

 

Email: gdtimbercraft@gmail.com

 

Web: https://gdgardenrooms.co.uk

