Newly Released Together With CBSE Previous 10 years Question Bank Has Everything a Board Student Looks For

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd— a leading publisher in developing and publishing quality educational books for classes pre-primary till XII, has recently released the latest Together with CBSE previous years question bank for class 10 & 12. The book is a compilation of last 10 years CBSE question papers, which would be an excellent guide for the aspiring board students.

Through this CBSE previous years question bank, the company promises the much desired success in the upcoming board exams, to every board student. Let’s check out the key features of this question bank here.

Questions in this question bank have been arranged both year-wise and mark-wise.

Complete care has been taken to include all the questions asked in the board exams, region-wise.

The effort has been made on the presentation of the answers of this question bank, which is exactly as per the marking scheme suggested by the CBSE.

This Together with previous 10 years question bank gives adequate practice to the students in tackling the board examination in 2021, with confidence.

Answers to the given questions are available online at gowebrachnasagar.com.

The best part about this previous 10 years question bank is that it is prepared by an expert panel comprising proficient and well-experienced teachers, tabulators and examiners. These experts very well understand various concepts and marking rubrics of the CBSE, hence the answers given in this question bank very well serve the board exam requisites.

In an exclusive zoom meeting with the principals of various schools in Delhi/NCR, Mr Lalit Gupta—the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, publicized the arrangement of this question bank. He revealed that the matter given in this CBSE previous years question bank has been well-ordered as complete question papers. If a student practices this previous years question bank sincerely, the margin of wrong attempts in the board exams reduces to the lowest. Self-testing through the mock paper inside this question bank instills the feeling of self-confidence in a student. Not only this, the latest CBSE question paper can be viewed by scanning the QR code given on the title page of this question bank and also on gowebrachnasagar.com

Mr Gupta further explained the following division of Together with previous 10 years question bank to the guests present in the online meet:

Part 1 of the compilation contains chapter-wise questions and solutions of previous years’ papers set by the CBSE, barring those questions that have become redundant with the changes in syllabi over the years.

Part 2 contains every variety of questioning pattern including objective questions introduced from 2019-2020 session and onwards.

Part 3 is a full-fledged Mock Paper as a means of final cross-checking of one's preparation. Answers to it can be sourced from our website gowebrachnasagar.com

Before concluding the zoom meeting, Mr Gupta offered special discount coupons to the school principals as they ordered the CBSE previous years question bank in bulk. The notion behind this CBSE previous years question bank is to let a student get into the aura of CBSE board question paper.

