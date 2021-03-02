Warchyld and VH1’s Mariahlynn Host Fashion Show in Time Square

Celebrities Unite at Private COVID Friendly Event to Reveal Custom Pieces This Saturday.

New York, NY,USA, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Mariahlynn and music and fashion mogul Warchyld have just announced the “Wardrobe Pop-Up Fashion Show NYC”. The private event will be filmed on the rooftop of the DoubleTree Hotel (350 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018) on Saturday February 27, 2021 at 5:30pm. A massive double billboard ad is promoting the event in the heart of Time Square! The fashion show will display some of the latest styles and couture evening gowns of Jovani Dresses and exclusive pieces by “Wardrobe”. Numerous models will be walking the runway including Reality TV star Mariahlynn of VH1’s Love & HipHop: New York and Jessica Indio who was just crowned Miss Sweetheart America 2020 in August.

The event will be hosted by veteran TV Host Judy Sol and images will be filmed and captured by world renowned photographer Victor Rodriguez, who is known for his work with Vogue. The event is sponsored by Carnival Crashers and The Right Fit Dresses & Alterations and will be filled with press to cover the highlights of the evening. Attendees will also be strictly following CDC guidelines with mask-wearing and social distancing.

About Wardrobe:

In 2019, Warchyld opened a retail store called Wardrobe which sells all of his original clothing and footwear designs. The store has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX and has been showcased by countless celebrities including Allen Iverson and 50 Cent. In 2020, Wardrobe earned record retail and online sales and received tremendous support from his fellow hip hop legends. Jadakiss performed in Wardrobe’s signature baseball cap, Styles P stopped by the retail store, and 50 Cent was giftef with a custom backpack which was seen on 50’s website. After just one year, Wardrobe has become the number one streetwear clothing store in the city of Philadelphia!

