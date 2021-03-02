Ageless Wellness Center Adds Agnes and Scarlet Services

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ageless Wellness Center is pleased to announce they now offer Agnes and Scarlet microneedling treatments for their patients. These treatments are designed to tighten skin, reduce the signs of aging, and provide relief for a variety of skin conditions. “At Ageless Wellness Center, we are always looking for opportunities to help our patients improve their wellness and appearance. We are so excited for our patients to see the difference Agnes and Scarlet microneedling can make!” Dr. Jamie Walraven, Medical Director for Ageless Wellness Center.

These revolutionary treatment options provide results for patients who are looking for skin improvements without burns, a surgical procedure, or a painful recovery. Because the treatments use a smaller number of needles, treating specific areas with easier insertion is possible. With precise positioning of the electrodes, the energy field is maximized and there is minimal damage to the epidermis. The treatment is designed to deliver improved skin appearance with minimal redness and bleeding after treatment.

Since patients are consistently looking for anti-aging opportunities, Ageless Wellness Center has a variety of options for targeting wrinkles, crows feet, etc. “We always seek to offer the latest treatments and innovations to help our patients reach the beautiful, healthy, and more youthful appearances they want. We are thrilled with the results Agnes and Scarlet can deliver with fewer side effects, “ Brady shared. With the introduction of the Agnes and Scarlet treatments, patients have another option for reaching their goals. Ageless Wellness Center’s other aesthetic offerings include botox, dermal fillers, laser rejuvenation, Viora, facials, and more.

Anyone interested in learning about the Agnes or Scarlet services can find out more by visiting the Ageless Wellness Center website or by calling 1-678-580-4977.

About Ageless Wellness Center: Ageless Wellness Center provides a vast array of aesthetic and functional medical treatments for patients. Their practice offers a variety of holistic treatments following the functional medicine approach of getting to the root of medicinal symptoms. Each patient receives a customized plan after undergoing a consultation. “We want our patients to look good and feel better. We believe wellness starts from within and we love being a supportive part of our patients’ journey to wellness,” Brady communicated. Ageless Wellness Center employs a staff of licensed medical professionals and professionals aestheticians. They are located in Peachtree City, GA, but they have served clients from throughout the state. Their services range from botox to stem cell treatment to IV vitamin therapy to weight loss coaching.