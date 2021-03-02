Interactive Whiteboard Market SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Interactive whiteboard has simplified the learning process in various educational institutes. The interactive whiteboard finds application in primary school, high school, and other institutes. The types of interactive whiteboards include standalone touchscreen computer and connectable apparatus with interactive touchpad whiteboard (used to control computers from a projector). A positive impact of using an interactive whiteboard in institutes is observed, due to which the interactive whiteboard market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

An interactive whiteboard is a tool (instructional) that allows images of a computer to be displayed onto a board. This is done by using a digital projector. Some benefits of interactive whiteboard are the ease in use, ease in learning, and a better way of teaching. Due to the same benefits, the interactive whiteboard market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, smart learning suit software, smart board for business, smart podium, smart remote management, smart speakers are other features of interactive whiteboards.

Interactive Whiteboard Market: Drivers and Challenges

With the growing adoption of smart learning and learn by fun techniques in various institutes, the use of interactive whiteboard is increasing day by day providing sustainable growth to the interactive whiteboard market. Another factor expected to drive the interactive whiteboard market is digitalization and increasing high-tech institutes in the society. The interactive whiteboard is expected to be used by almost all the high-tech institutes during the forecast period. The increasing number of coaching classes nowadays finds a rise in the application of the interactive whiteboard market providing the substantial growth to the interactive whiteboard market. Also, the interactive whiteboard is expected to be used in international conferences owing to the advanced features of the smart interactive whiteboards. In addition, some IT firms have started providing training to their employers using the interactive whiteboard.

Furthermore, rising government initiatives to equip classrooms with suitable technological tools to facilitate easy learning for students is expected to drive the demand for interactive whiteboards in the coming years. The advancement in technologies in various countries and increasing awareness regarding the high-tech education system are some of the other factors expected to drive the growth of the interactive whiteboard market. Moreover, the government efforts to increase the literacy rate in some developing countries is also a key driver for the interactive whiteboard market during the forecast period. However, the high cost and requirement of the skill personnel to operate interactive whiteboards are some expected challenges in the growth of the interactive whiteboard market during the forecast period.

Interactive Whiteboard Market: Segmentation

The interactive whiteboard market can be segmented based on type, component, application, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of type, the interactive whiteboard market is segmented into:

Fixed

Movable

On the basis of component, the interactive whiteboard market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of application, the interactive whiteboard market is segmented into:

Education

Business

Corporate industries

Media and entertainment

Government

Others

Distribution channel, the interactive whiteboard market is segmented into:

Retail

E-Commerce

Others

Interactive Whiteboard Market: Key Players

The key players of the interactive whiteboard market are Smart technologies, Alphabet, Inc., Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, InFocus Corporation, Boxlight, Egan Visual, Teamboard Inc., Hitachi, Ltd, PolyVision Corporation, Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Ltd., BenQ, Seiko Epson Corporation, VESTEL A.S., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. These layers are expected to highly influence the interactive white board market during the forecast period.

