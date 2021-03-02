Edible Packaging Market: Opportunities And Challenges

The global edible packaging market size is estimated to be valued at USD 527 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 679 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as efforts to reduce solid waste accumulation in landfills, increasing demand from consumers for packaged food products, and innovations in the packaging industry.

The key manufacturers of edible packaging in this market include Monosol LLC (US), JRF Technology (US), Evoware (US), Tipa Corp. (Israel), Nagase America (US), Notpla Ltd. (UK), Avani (Indonesia), Wikicell Designs (US), Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India), EnviGreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Regeno Bio-Bags (India), Devro Plc (UK), Apeel Sciences (US), Coolhaus (US), Do Eat (Belgium), Ecoactive (US), Mantrose UK Ltd. (UK), Dental Development Systems LLC (US), Tomorrow Machine (Sweden), and Lactips (France).

To know about the assumptions considered for the study Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248057967

Nagase America Corporation (US) is a global leader in manufacturing innovative products and provides customized solutions to consumers through its extensive knowledge and expertise in chemicals, plastics, electronics, automotive, and life sciences. The company develops ecologically sustainable products and solutions across a broad spectrum of industries, including food and non-food applications. It operates in numerous industries, namely automotive, chemicals, electronics, energy, food & beverages, paint and coatings, paper and inks, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Functional materials, advanced materials and processing, electronics, mobility and energy, and life and healthcare are the functional segments under Nagase America. The Nagase group consists of multiple R&D divisions that cater to its segments. The company has its presence in various other markets such as transportation, storage, and distribution. Nagase America also holds a strong presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Devro PLC (UK) is a manufacturer and supplier of collagen-based casings and films in food and non-food applications. The company’s collagen-based casings are primarily used in the meat industry for the packing of sausages, salami, hams, and other cooked meats. The company’s collagen casings are used in other application areas, including health care and cosmetics. Devro directly sells its casings to manufacturers via agents and distributors with customized solutions for manufacturers across different industries. Devro maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities and R&D facilities in Scotland, the US, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Australia, and China. It also maintains a network of subsidiaries across different regions, including Devro Asia Ltd. (China), Devro Pty Ltd. (Australia), Devro Teepak Scotland Ltd. (Scotland), PV Industries B.V. (Netherlands), Devro S.r.o. (Czech Republic), Devro Medical Ltd. (Scotland), Devro KK (Hong Kong), and Devro Inc. (US).

Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=248057967

MonoSol LLC (US) is a leader in water-soluble polymer-based films, offering water-soluble delivery systems for unit-dose applications. It is a division of the Kuraray Group (Japan) and hosts an innovative manufacturing platform for the creation of smart, efficient, and sustainable packaging solutions for a wide range of industries. MonoSol LLC manufactures dosage-based edible packaging products to meet product requirements and provides easy handling and convenience in a diverse array of applications, including detergents, personal care products, food and non-food applications, and pharmaceutical functions. MonoSol LLC operates alongside MonoSol Rx, a Kuraray Group subsidiary that is wholly dedicated to the development and manufacture of packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

JRF Technology (US) provides product and process development services for transforming soluble polymers into commercial products. The company was established to provide consulting services in the field of water-soluble and edible polymers. They serve clients in the food, nutraceutical, personal care, household cleaning, packaging, and converting markets. The product development laboratory and pilot-scale facilities at JRF Technology aid in transforming products from concept stages into commercially viable products. JRF primarily works in the areas of technology scouting, proof of concept testing, formulation and product development, validation of the manufacturing process, and coordination of packaging conversions. The product categories at JRF Technology comprise food and flavor delivery systems that represent a convenient mode of dispensing colors, flavors, and sweeteners. JRF’s application areas include thin edible packaging formats to package food ingredients, wound care products to be dispersed in soluble films, and soluble polymers for food and non-food applications.