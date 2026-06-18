David Bartkus Joins Johnson Brunetti

Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, 2026-06-18 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently announced David Bartkus as a client relationship coordinator. In this role, Bartkus will coordinate workshops and events, support clients, and serve as a liaison between advisors and clients.

“David has a background in the hospitality industry, has a strong attention to detail and is comfortable in working with both clients and advisors,” said Linda Walter, Regional Operations Manager. “He’s been a good addition to our client relations team, making a strong team even better.”

Bartkus holds two degrees from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut: an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Management.

“During my interview, it was clear Johnson Brunetti placed a priority on culture and having a positive working environment. That was clear from day one,” said Bartkus. “So, while we work hard, we also support each other in providing the best service for our clients.”

A native of Bedford, Massachusetts, Bartkus resides in the Brighton section of Boston.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com