David Bartkus Joins Johnson Brunetti

Posted on 2026-06-18 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, 2026-06-18 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently announced David Bartkus as a client relationship coordinator. In this role, Bartkus will coordinate workshops and events, support clients, and serve as a liaison between advisors and clients.

“David has a background in the hospitality industry, has a strong attention to detail and is comfortable in working with both clients and advisors,” said Linda Walter, Regional Operations Manager. “He’s been a good addition to our client relations team, making a strong team even better.”

Bartkus holds two degrees from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut: an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Management.

“During my interview, it was clear Johnson Brunetti placed a priority on culture and having a positive working environment. That was clear from day one,” said Bartkus. “So, while we work hard, we also support each other in providing the best service for our clients.”

A native of Bedford, Massachusetts, Bartkus resides in the Brighton section of Boston.

About Johnson Brunetti:
Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more