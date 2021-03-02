HoduSoft Announced Predictive Dialer Software for businesses with Large Volume of Calls

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft is a leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution provider known for offering high-quality innovative products and services to help businesses provide seamless communication and enhance their productivity. The company has introduced predictive dialer software, an excellent tool for businesses that deal with huge call volumes. As the name suggests, a predictive dialer is a call center software that automatically predicts the right time to place the next call. Depending upon the number of agents and the average talk time, the dialer follows its calling pattern. If the calls are of short duration and the agents are available to take the calls, the predictive dialer dials the customer’s numbers more frequently. Whatever the calling pattern is, the software ensures to reduce the customer waiting time. Some of the key features of predictive dialer system for businesses include:

CRM Integration

Answering Machine Detection

Voice Recording

Campaign Management

Real-time Analytics

Remote Agent

Caller ID

User-friendly UI/UX

Custom Reports Generation

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “Predictive dialer by HoduSoft is one of the best auto dialers we have for call centers that handle a huge volume of calls. The key motto behind introducing this call center software is to help call center agents save time in dialing unproductive contacts and spend time in making quality conversations that help them to generate more leads and enhance their productivity. Various benefits that businesses can enjoy by utilizing our predictive dialer system include better call connect ratio, multiple dialing modes, contextual reach, and improved agent’s efficiency.”

The concerned person further added, “The key functionalities of our predictive dialer system like estimating the call drop ratio, determining agent’s waiting time, and automatically routing the calls to the available agents in the queue, allows businesses to reach more potential customers with ease. The dialer automatically filters out unanswered calls, disconnected calls, busy tones, voicemail, and answering machines and connects the call to an available agent only when the call is answered by a customer. This way it assures a high call connection ratio while reducing the agent’s idle time. Dialing more calls in less time with this advanced call center software provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to enhance their productivity while offering superior customer experience.”

Based on the specific requirements of the businesses, the professionals at HoduSoft can develop customized solutions and simple deployment of predictive dialer software that maximizes efficiency and productivity. For more details related to the predictive dialer system or to get a free demo of the system, one can visit- https://hodusoft.com/predictive-dialer-software-for-call-centers/.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the top-most Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. The company has served more than 200 customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has come up with several innovative products like HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments.

