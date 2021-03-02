Bucket Elevators Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion | Sukup Manufacturing Co. KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd. Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems

The demand for bucket elevators experienced a major fall in 2020 on account ofCovid-19 pandemic. However as the current condition is recovering in 2021, researches are getting conducted to bring continuous developments in this market. The inexorable efforts of market players are helping them to recover their earlier positions.

Bucket elevators are available in different forms in terms of their applications such as high-capacity belt bucket elevators, heavy-duty elevators, chain-bucket elevators, high-capacity elevators, continuous-style bucket elevators etc. These elevators are used according to different needs. In 2021, continuous-style elevators are highly preferred in the industries as they offer gentle handing of materials that are fragile or susceptible.

In 2021, multi applicability of bucket elevatorsis increasing its adoption in different industries. Recirculation unitsbacked by high pressure roller as well as vertical mills is adding further progress to growing demands.

At present, power plant and construction industries are among the industries that are getting highly dependent on these elevators. New range ofcontinuous-style bucket elevators are getting introduced due to high demands in 2021 to attract different industries. Feeco International and Siemens AG are among the best manufacturers in this market continuosly delivering latest additions and innovations in bucket elevators.

Leading players in 2021 are focusing on R&D investments to diversify their offerings from their competitors. They are persistently working on providing customized bucket elevators to satisfy their customers and to improve their market presence.

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the market in 2021 on account of growing demands from contruction industries of India and China due to rising urbanization and population.It is predicted to further rule the market with the highest CAGR rate through 2030.

Bucket Elevators Market: Dynamics

Rising industrialization across emerging countries mainly drive the global bucket elevators market. The increasing demand from the agricultural, chemical and the mining industries, along with growing output growth from the same has been contributing to the growth of the bucket elevators market and is anticipated to continue influence throughout the forecast period. The equipment are relatively smaller in size and chain travels faster (more than 80 m/min), often proving to be significantly effective in solution providing.

At the time of operation, if bucket elevator chain breaks, the quick reinstallation is difficult and required relatively more time to remove broken chain along with higher repair cost, which is one of the key challenges faced by end-users.

Bucket Elevators Market: Segmentation

Global bucket elevator market is segmented on the basis of classification, by capacity, by application or end users and by regions as mentioned below.

On the basis of type, global bucket elevator market is segmented as listed below:

Centrifugal discharge elevator

Continuous discharge elevator

Positive discharge elevator

On the basis of capacity, global bucket elevator market is segmented as listed below:

< 1 ton/hr

1 ton/hr – 100ton/hr

100 ton/hr -250 ton/hr

250 ton/hr – 400 ton/hr

400 ton/hr – 650 ton/hr

650 ton/hr – 800 ton/hr

>1000 ton/hr

On the basis of applications or end use, global bucket elevator market is segmented as listed below:

Agriculture Industry

Power Plant

Pulp and Paper Mills

Steel Production Plant

Lime, Cement, and Other Mining Industries

Food Industries

Other Industrial

Bucket Elevators Market: Key Players

The global bucket elevators market can be identified by participation of large number of small-medium scale players, contributing to significant share to their respective regional markets. Some of the participants identified across the value chain of global bucket elevators market are mentioned below:

Sukup Manufacturing Co.

KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems

Mark & Wedell

Chaoyang Heavy Machinery Manufacturing Co.

Satake Corporation

Beumer Group

FEECO International

Motridal

NERAK systems

FLENDER AG, and others

