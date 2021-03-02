Chelating Resins Market – Insights on Current Scope 2031

The global demand for chelating resins witnessed a slowdown during the pandemic. Companies operating in this market suffered devastating consequences as a result of lockdown in 2020. However as the situation is stabilizing, leading as well as new players through their constant efforts and strategies are overcoming the previous losses.

Growing preference for chelatin resins in comparison to small molecule chelating agents due to its simple synthesis is likely to boost adoption of chelating resins. Low cost, large absorption capacity, easy elution, less interference as well as excellent mechanical properties are likely to fuel demand for chelating resins demand in 2021 and beyond.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=594

In 2021, environmental protection and health awareness will be a prime concern contributing to increase the sales of such resins as these are used for purification of drinking water, recovery of heavy metals, catalysts, separation and purification of various antibiotics, extraction of active ingredients of Chinese herbal medicines, food, recycled products etc.

Leading companies including Lanxess Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shangai Huashen Resin and Purolite Limited are adopting various strategies to consolidate their presence in the market.

For instance, Lanxess Corporation extended its product portfolio with new ion exchange resins for heparin production and sugar decolorization on 7th December, 2020 called ‘Lewatit PH 1074 HEP’ with the intention of using this innovative product to tap new customers in the pharmaceutical and bioprocessing industry and further strengthen its position.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=594

Lewatit PH 1074 HEP is suitable for the treatment and purification of products derived from biomass as it supports the reliable capture and removal of organic substances with high molecular weight facilitating liquid sugar syrups or complex process solutions such as fermentation broths can be purified and treated. It helps in the extraction of heparin from complex mixture and then purify it. This can also be used to stabilize the heparin for transport and storagepreventing sugar polymer from breakdown.

In addition to that, Thermax Global introduced ‘Thermax Tulsion T-42’, an industrial water treatment resin on February, 2020. It is a premiumbrand and enjoys a global reputation in the field of water treatment and process application technologies. Tulsion T-42 is a premium quality strong acid cation exchange resin contaning sulphonic acid groups with high exchange capacity combined with excellent physical and chemical stability.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/594/S

It is ideally suited for use in a wide range of pH and temperature conditions. Apart from industrial water treatment applications like softening, dealkalization, demineralization, Thermax Tulsion T-42 performs applications like purification, separation, metal recovery etc. Being less expensive and providing variety of benefits to industrial users, these are becoming highly demanded in 2021.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates