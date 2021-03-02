Piezoelectric Actuators Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2031 | APC International, Ltd Omega Piezo Technologies Thorlabs, Inc

Piezoelectric actuators are electromechanical motors that convert electrical energy into mechanical stress or displacement using the piezoelectric effect. Piezoelectric actuators are known for their precise movement control and hence, are highly used for finely adjusting mirrors, lenses, machining tools and in other equipment. A piezoelectric actuator is also used to control hydraulic valves. It is used as a special purpose motor or small volume pump as well as in other applications that require force or movement.

The global piezoelectric actuators market is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period, mainly due to the several benefits offered by the piezoelectric actuators, such as cost-effectiveness and reliability. Piezoelectric actuators, with technological innovations, have progressively entered the market and are projected to witness significant growth in the future. Although, piezoelectric actuators do face some challenges. For instance, high voltage is required for the proper functioning of piezoelectric actuators and the distance that an actuator can move is relatively small. Hence, for small movements, piezoelectric actuators require higher voltage, which leads to increase in overall cost of the operation.

Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of piezoelectric actuators in smartphones for camera operations and haptic feedback systems in consumer electronics industry is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. This is one of the key reasons responsible for the dominant share of consumer electronics segment in the global market. Since the market with its technological developments is moving towards reduction in size of consumer electronic devices, mainly smartphones that require small-sized components, the demand for piezoelectric actuators is increasing as these actuators are manufactured using micron-scale layers of piezoelectric material. On the other hand, the demand from the automotive industry is also going to play an important role in the overall growth of the piezoelectric actuators market. Piezoelectric actuators draw power directly from a vehicle’s battery unlike from running engines in other actuators. Moreover, its weight bearing capacity is more than that of others actuators, which is one of the major factors responsible for increasing use of piezoelectric actuators in the automotive industry.

Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market: Segmentation

The global piezoelectric actuators market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry and region.

On the basis of product type, the global piezoelectric actuators market can be segmented into:

Stack Actuators

Stripe Actuators

On the basis of end use industry, the global piezoelectric actuators market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of region, the global piezoelectric actuators market can be segmented into:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants involved in the Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market are:

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

APC International, Ltd

Omega Piezo Technologies

Thorlabs, Inc.

Aerotech Inc.

Piezo Systems Inc.

CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES

piezosystem jena GmbH.

Noliac

Kinetic Ceramics

NGK Electronics Devices Inc

Elpa Company

