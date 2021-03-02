Demand Analysers Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021 to 2031 | AMETEK, Inc. Applied Analytics, Inc.

Rapid increase in energy efficiency gains is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of demand analysers market. Oil and gas industry is likely to witness surging need for demand analysers owing to increasing competition in its transportation services with the usage of alternative fuels. Increasing number of the oil-driven vehicles is anticipated to further stimulate the growth of demand analysers market. Middle-east and the US low-cost producers in demand analysers market are expected to play a significant role in the regions market growth with constantly increasing usage of demand analysers.

Demand for natural gas is expected to grow strongly in future owing to favorable environmental policies, diversified availability and low cost supplies, which in turn drives supply of demand analysers. China has been witnessing significant importance for adopting natural gas for reducing GHG emissions, which in turn makes it lucrative for demand analysers market, thereby dealing efficiently with the region’s environmental issues. Key players and manufacturers in demand analysers market are focusing on dramatic reductions in the hardware and software costs of demand analysers, thereby paving ways for developing economies to increase the adoption of demand analysers. Demand for air demand analysers is likely to witness an upsurge with growing need for catering to the analytical requirements of emerging recovery processes

Global Demand Analysers Market: Market Dynamics:

Remote monitoring technology supports and drives the global demand analysers market owing to some facilities such as web-based password-protected user interface. Such protection systems provide security by offering full operational and diagnostic control from remote locations, which is boosting the global demand analysers market.

One of the key driving factors driving the global demand analysers market among end-user industries is sulphur recovery. Some of the key end-user industries where sulphur recovery is attained are oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical. In addition, the adoption of the Claus process in industries for the reduction of sulphur levels has resulted in steady growth of the global demand analysers market. The coupling effect of sulphur reduction has led to the introduction of more stringent standards, which is also boosting the global demand analysers market. Growing sulphur recovery is expected to drive the global demand analysers market during the forecast period.

Global Demand Analysers Market: Market Segmentation:

The global demand analysers market can be segmented into turbine types based on power output and operations.

On the basis of type, the global demand analysers market is segmented into:

Gas demand analyser

Air demand analyser

Others

On the basis of end-users, the global demand analysers market is segmented into:

Oil and gas industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Power generation

Water and waste water industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Others (Food & beverages, brewing, fertilizers)

On the basis of products, the global demand analysers market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Demand Analysers Market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants in the global demand analysers market are:

AMETEK, Inc.

Applied Analytics, Inc.

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Services based on rent)

Arkieva, Inc.

Dkk-Toa Corporation

Galvanic Applied Sciences, Inc.

HORIBA Group

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Siemens AG

Hobré Instruments B.V.

Aquas, Inc.

