WebNIC Adds Value to Its Partners With New Sectigo Web Security

BUGIS, Singapore, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — An acclaimed domain registrar in the Southeast Asia region, Web Commerce Communications Limited (dba WebNIC), has just recently introduced the availability of a new web security service, Sectigo Web, to its partners who are in the web industry. The state-of-the-art service is Sectigo’s newest web security solution, and WebNIC is one of the earliest providers who have gotten onboard to roll out the brand-new web security service. The service aims to add value to its partners by assisting their web service business to offer a modern, comprehensive, all-in-one web security solution in the fast-growing cybersecurity industry.

Sectigo Web Security is a powerful tool which simplifies and automates the provisioning of web security services. It allows any web business operators to introduce and provide web security service to their customers effortlessly. It helps them to save time, money and resources to quickly expand their business to include a comprehensive web security protection service, which in turn adds value to their customers. The service helps web business owners to differentiate themselves from other competitors. Instead of just selling web service, they can also sell eight layers of web protection, which are Web Patch, Web Detect, Web Clean, Web Backup & Restore, Web Accelerate, Web Firewall, Web Comply and Web DNS.

WebNIC launches the new web security service with the intention of helping their new and existing partners to get onboard the web security bandwagon. Cybersecurity will become more important in the future and the market demands for web security providers more than ever before. However, web security encompasses a lot more than just SSL certificates, and it can prove to be quite a challenge for most to enter the industry. With the new Sectigo Web Security, WebNIC aims to bridge the gap and helps its partners to overcome the challenges of selling web security services, such as technical challenges, resource challenges and talent challenges.

WebNIC strongly recommends its partners to take advantage of the new web security service to expand and transform their web service business. Cybersecurity is getting more important with each passing second, due to the alarming rate of increase in cyberattack incidents around the world. WebNIC is well-aware of this and wishes to help its partners enter the web security industry to benefit from the vast business opportunities for web security. Interested parties may visit WebNIC’s Sectigo Web Security info page to get started. Visit https://www.webnic.cc/sectigo-web/.

About WebNIC

WebNIC operates a digital reseller platform covering primarily domain name registration for 600 TLDs, web security services, email and cloud services. With offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Taipei and Jakarta, it serves 5,000 active resellers in over 70 countries. With 20 years’ experience, WebNIC accelerates its reseller’s growth through a robust platform, attentive support and wholesale pricing. Please visit https://www.webnic.cc/ for more information or email them at inquiry@webnic.cc.

Media contact

Marcom WebNIC

WebNIC

marcom@webnic.cc