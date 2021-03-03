Eco-Friendly Packaging To Help Environmental Impact

Davpack offers a range of eco friendly packaging, ranging from ecommerce packaging, to recyclable packaging tape and twine.

They are donating one tree for every order received for their eco-packaging range.

To help give back to the environment, you just have to head to their website.

London, UK, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the UK’s leading packaging suppliers, Davpack have produced a vast range of eco products. This range was released in response to their customers concerns and needs reflected in feedback and surveys. They are working to reduce the use of plastic and other materials which don’t degrade easily, and often end up in landfill, in hopes that they can reduce waste and their overall environmental impact.

“A huge amount of Davpack packaging supplies are manufactured from recycled materials, and we always try to indicate where possible where items are recyclable and degradable.”

Not only do they have a range of eco packaging, Davpack has released another initiative to help give back to the planet and become more environmentally conscious. Working with the Eden Reforestation Project, Davpack has promised to plant one tree for every single one of their orders going forward, no matter the size or spend.

“At Davpack, we take our responsibility to the environment very seriously, and are conscious of the effect some packaging materials can have.”

Davpack is dedicated to minimising their impact on the environment, and are working to produce more sustainable packaging that helps give back to the environment.

https://www.davpack.co.uk/

https://www.davpack.co.uk/eco-packaging/

https://www.davpack.co.uk/tree-planting.htm