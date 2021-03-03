Frostburg State University partners with MSM Higher Ed in global pathways initiative

Baltimore, Maryland, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — One of the world’s reputable higher education institutions, Frostburg State University (FSU) has partnered with education management company MSM Higher Ed in its unique pathway program for international education.

Called MSM Higher Ed Pathways, this program prepares students for entry or advanced standing at multiple universities in study destinations for international education.

Frostburg State University, a member of the University System of Maryland, joins the roster of Founding Member institutions from destination countries such as Canada, USA, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Founding Members of this pathway initiative become part of a global consortium that articulates existing Pathway curriculum and provide advice on the design of future study abroad pathways for international students.

“Frostburg State University is looking forward to welcoming additional well-qualified international students from diverse regions of the world through this new partnership with MSM Higher Ed,” said Frostburg State University President Ronald Nowaczyk. “We are excited about collaborating with other Founding Members of the Higher Ed Pathways global consortia.”

The new Pathway curriculum designed by Founding Members will be carried out at MSM Higher Ed delivery centres in over 50 cities across the globe in the coming three years.

As a Founding Member, FSU has the opportunity to participate in rigorous quality assurance reviews, to welcome a steady stream of qualified international students from diverse countries and backgrounds, and to become part of Foundation studies and pathways recruitment events. In addition, it is able to boost its global presence and branding as an MSM Higher Ed partner institution.

“One university, a world of experiences”

Founded in 1898, Frostburg State University is the only four-year institution of USM west of the Baltimore-Washington corridor in the United States. It is located on the Appalachian highlands of Western Maryland. FSU’s campus covers 260 acres in the city of its namesake, Frostburg.

FSU is a comprehensive, student-centered teaching and learning institution dedicated to student success. It focuses on experiential learning and individual attention, preparing future leaders to meet the challenges of a complex and changing global society. The institution remains closely connected to its community with a focus on regional and statewide economic and workforce development.

Students who have started their programs through MSM Higher Ed Pathways delivery centres close to their homes may choose to proceed to complete their degree at FSU.

Frostburg State comprises the first batch of MSM Higher Ed Pathways Founding Members, which also include Griffith University in Australia, Hartwick College, Hawaii Pacific University, University of Charleston in the US and Queen Margaret University in Scotland.

More partnerships under way

A total of 26 higher education institutions from destination countries are targeted to become Founding Members and create a range of study abroad pathways for qualified international students.

Meanwhile, institutions from China, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and other countries across the globe are welcome to become delivery centres for students who are looking to get a head start toward their international studies.

MSM Higher Ed Pathways is a program by MSM Higher Ed, an industry leader in education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions.

Interested institutional partners may send their expression of interest to MSM Higher Ed President Donna Hooker at donna@msquare.media.

For more details, visit MSM Higher Ed official website at www.msmhighered.com.

About MSM Higher Ed

MSM Higher Ed offers education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions. Through viable public-private partnerships (PPPs), licensing agreements, program pathways based on articulation arrangements and pan-national and transnational program delivery, we create opportunities for students to earn career-oriented credentials preparing their career or academic advancement. MSM Higher Ed manages private institutions Eton College Canada, Q College, Q Academy, Taylor Pro College, Extreme Pro Training, and College Multihexa and transnational education centres.

