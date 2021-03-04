Securely erase data with Active@ KillDisk version 13

Mississauga, Canada, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies, a leading provider of disk utilities and data sanitization tools, is proud to announce the launch of version 13 of Active@ KillDisk. This new edition features a raft of minor bug fixes, enhanced detection and handling of faulty disks, and major improvements to performance. Several new and improved features are also included in this launch, including the ability to resume disk erasure after interruption, a new digitally signed PDF certificate with optional encryption, and a new Secure Erase feature for SSD drives on the Linux and Console versions. The Console has also been updated to run off the latest Linux kernel and driver set. The included Active@ Boot Disk utility is now based off the latest WinPE build, which uses Windows 10 2004. Finally, for Ultimate and Linux version users, the Active@ LiveCD utility has been upgraded to the latest openSUSE 15.2 kernel.

Who should use Active@ KillDisk?

Retired computing hardware is a goldmine for cybercriminals, and it is one of the most common vulnerabilities. People often don’t know that they need to securely erase their old devices before selling, donating, or disposing of them. Reverting the device to factory settings or formatting the drive is not enough, since data remains on the drive until it gets permanently overwritten. This might not happen for months or even years, and that can spell disaster if the sensitive data remains hidden on the drive after it is no longer in your control.

Active@ KillDisk overwrites the entire storage device with zeros. It uses multiple passes to comply with more than 20 internationally recognized data sanitization standards, such as the one endorsed by the US DoD. There is also a hardware-based version that can erase multiple physical drives in parallel. This is ideal for large businesses and data centers that need to overcome the challenges of secure asset disposition at scale. Try out the freeware version for Windows or Console boot disk today at https://www.killdisk.com/eraser.html.