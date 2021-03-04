Incrypted Asia 2021 In Maldives This Summer

Maldives, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Incrypted Asia 2021, which is one of the premier Blockchain conferences that connects with the investors, start-up entrepreneurs, digital currency funds, family offices, and top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spheres since 2016 is happening in the Maldives on April 30 and May 1, 2021 virtually and physically with 100+ special in-person attendees featuring 50+ speakers having more than 20+ sessions this year. The conference will also witness 5M+ virtual attendees from across the globe.

Incrypted 2021 will be hosted for two days with the first day consisting of 20+ companies, (blended with VC and angel investors and trading exchanges) pitching in a demo-day environment; along with some keynotes and panel discussions. On day two, Incrypted’s main sessions will feature keynote sessions, followed by panel discussions and fireside chats with some of the global industry leaders reshaping the blockchain ecosystem which will facilitate a pivotal dialogue between the most important stakeholders in the digital asset sector and the existing financial system.

Panels and fireside chats will focus on regulatory and legal aspects of cryptocurrencies and the jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies as well as the rise of DeFi and investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The event will also include open and private virtual networking sessions. The speakers will tackle a wide variety of topics pertinent to digital currencies, particularly, DeFi, NFTs, Liquidity in Digital Currencies, compliance, investment opportunities, how the crypto market works, crypto trading, and more.

Both attendees, physical and virtual will leave the conference with an apprehension of how decentralized economies are making an impact in the world of finance and how it is impacting liquidity, derivatives, trading, and infrastructure.

Attendees will include key industry individuals and institutions who are considering deploying capital into digital assets markets, including venture/angel investors, entrepreneurs, hedge funds, ETF managers, financial advisors/wealth managers, and more.

Look at an awesome first batch of speakers of Incrypted 2021:

Tone Vyas* Blockchain and bitcoin Evangelist, Consultant/Trader/Researchers Regine Haschka Helmer, Founder Seedlab GmbH & Director Market Strategy IOTA

Foundation

Mati Greenspan, Founder of Quantum Economics Cal Evans, Lawyer, and cryptocurrency consultant compliance at Gresham International Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Blockchain and Cybersec Leader at Tech Mahindra Andrew Adcock, CEO at CrowdForAngels Nithin Eapen, CIO at Arcadia Crypto Venture Andrea Bonaceto, Partner at Eterna Capital Amey Rajput, General Manager- Blockchain at Tech Mahindra Yael Tamar, CMO and Co-founder at SolidBlock

Whether you're a savvy investor or someone interested in the chemistry of blockchain, or you're looking forward to growing your business through collaborations, INCRYPTED has a special seat for all.