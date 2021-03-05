Ecosmob Announced Asterisk Session Border Controller Services for Enterprises

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a well-renowned VoIP solution provider, has announced Session Border Controller (SBC) for businesses. While protecting and regulating the flow of IP communications, the SBC solution provides a secure way to access the SIP trunking. Ecosmob ensures superior SBC development services available with perfectly integrated network and business management features along with high-performance servers.

Deployed at network borders to manage IP communications sessions, SBCs is an ideal solution to control all types of real-time communications such as VoIP, IP video, text chat and collaboration sessions. Some of the Key Features of SBC Software Solution offered by Ecosmob include:

Topology and Carrier hiding

Protocol validation

Flexible SIP header manipulation

Signaling protocol inter-working (SIP, SIP-T, and H.323)

Carrier tech prefix insertion/removal

Configurable called/calling party address manipulation

Codec transcoding

DTMF inter-working (RFC2833, Inband and SIP INFO)

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “We provide cost-efficient customized SBC development services that allow businesses to manage the types of calls that can be placed via the VoIP networks. The software’s in-built firewall feature protects users from various possible threats and hack attempts like DDoS (Destructive Denial of Service), DOS (Denial of Service), and other Toll frauds.”

The concerned person further added, “As the name implies, the Session Border Controller system works on the session level for each VoIP packet and signal. It is employed on the border of the network to check each individual packet and signal entering into or leaving out of the VoIP network of an enterprise. The SBC system designed by our professionals ensures utmost security and facilitates the effective working of VoIP networks. By utilizing the SBC Solution development services provided by us, users can safeguard data & call journey, enhance communication, reduce costs of infrastructure, optimize service quality and performance, assure regulatory compliance, and boost security.”

Ecosmob Technologies offered the best customized SBC solution services based on the key requirements of the businesses. Some of the key services provided by Ecosmob related to SBC include:

SBC Design: The professionals can design a custom security mechanism suitable for an enterprise’s current VoIP network.

SBC Software Development: The professionals at Ecosmob can develop custom software to meet the key requirements of a business.

SBC Configuration Service: Ecosmob also provides the SBC configuration service to setup and install the Session Border Controller system with the existing system of an enterprise.

To know more about the SBC services offered by Ecosmob Technologies one can visit https://www.ecosmob.com/session-border-controller/#1

About Ecosmob

Established in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company is a well-renowned provider of enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services to customers all over the world. It specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Services. All the solutions developed by Ecosmob focus on the mission of providing exceptional customer service.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12860720-ecosmob-announced-asterisk-session-border-controller-services-for-enterprises.html