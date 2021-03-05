Asia Pacific is Projected to be the Fastest Growing Region in Lactase Market by 2025

The Lactase Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 217 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among lactose intolerant population regarding self-diagnosis all across the globe offers potential growth for lactase enzyme, that helps in the production of lactose-free products.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about lactose intolerance among consumers and expansion of companies providing lactose-free products in the region are some of the major factors driving the growth of lactase in the region.

The increase in health concerns and the growing trend of opting for reduced added sugar/no added sugar claims have created growth opportunities for lactase in the region. Major players such as Valio Ltd. (Finland), expanded its production facility in China to cater lactose-free products for lactose intolerant population.

The lactase market in North America is dominant due to the growing demand for different types of lactose-free products such as drinkable yogurt, ice-cream, and flavored milk. Increasing awareness about lactose intolerance among consumers and growing inclination towards health promoting dietary supplements are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market in the North American region.

Key players are Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V (the Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), DuPont (US), Senson (Finland), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Enmex (Mexico), Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (US), Nature Bioscience Pvt. Ltd. (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Creative Enzymes (US), Biolaxi Corporation (India), Novact Corporation (US), Enzyme Bioscience (India), Infinita Biotech Private Limited (India), Rajvi Enterprise (India), and Mitushi Biopharma (India).

