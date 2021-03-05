Twobirch Offers Limited-Time Special Sale on Fine Jewelry Pieces

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — TwoBirch is a family-owned and operated fine jewelry retailer with an extensive online selection of made-to-order, quality jewelry pieces for every style and budget. To welcome spring, TwoBirch just announced a special sale on select fine jewelry items that aren’t expected to last long.

Quality matters at TwoBirch – each piece adheres to a certain high-quality standard and is backed by a return policy. The beautiful handcrafted jewelry in the sale includes diamond, moissanite and sterling silver pieces. TwoBirch adheres to the KPCS process, and only using conflict-free diamonds, in addition to high-end metals and stones at affordable prices. As an online retailer, TwoBirch has the advantage of convenient shipping across the world and competitive pricing. Customers can confidently buy sustainable jewelry from TwoBirch.

The limited-time sale includes fine jewelry pieces for many styles, in both every day and formal wear. Pieces include a 14K white gold diamond moissanite necklace, diamond hoop earrings in 14K white gold, moissanite halo stud earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, sterling silver earrings, hoop earrings, a 1 carat moissanite halo engagement ring in 14K white gold, a hammered finish wedding band, and much more.

With a mix of diamonds and moissanite stones available in the sale, customers can get their dream jewelry pieces at a fraction of the cost.

The entire TwoBirch collection offers fine jewelry pieces including several alternatives to real diamonds such as moissanite, lab-grown diamonds and cubic zirconia, as well as other precious gemstones like sapphire and ruby. The jeweler boasts a full line of stunning engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and custom jewelry pieces in their online inventory – making it the perfect springtime gift for her to remember and wear for years to come.

TwoBirch has over 25 years in the fine jewelry industry, and has created hundreds of popular, beautiful designs. Their jewelry collection has something that fits any style – straight, elegant, and classic appearances with European influences. Customers can find rings that are available for every taste and budget, without sacrificing on quality.

TwoBirch believes every customer deserves the fine jewelry pieces of their dreams, inspiring the idea behind the special sale. With prices like these, inventory won’t last long!

!!!… Moissanite Jewelry Start at $99…!!!

If customers have any questions about custom options, returns, insurance, and fitting, the TwoBirch jewelry experts are available Monday thru Friday 8:30 am. – 5 pm at 1-800-232-0386 or support@twobirch.com

All TwoBirch jewelry can be found here: https://www.twobirch.com/fine-jewelry/special-sales

More About TwoBirch Fine Jewelry:

TwoBirch is a Certified Google Trusted Store and Wedding Wire Couple’s Choice Award Winner. TwoBirch is proud to follow the Kimberley Process (KPCS) which helps prevent “blood diamonds” from entering the diamond market.

KPCS was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly as a landmark resolution supporting the fight against conflict diamonds. TwoBirch ensures that all our materials and jewelry pieces adhere to the KPCS specifications and are from conflict-free sources only.

