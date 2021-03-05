Single-cell Analysis Market Growing at a CAGR of 17.8% – Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth in Single-cell Analysis Market is driven by technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and bio pharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period

Recent Developments:

# In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.

# In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.

# In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.

# In July 2018, 10x Genomics partnered with BioLegend to develop ready-to-use solutions for the simultaneous measurement of highly multiplexed proteins and unbiased gene expression from single cells.

# In March 2018, Danaher Corporation acquired Integrated DNA Technologies. This acquisition aimed at expanding Danaher’s presence in the highly attractive genomics market.

Based on product,

Segmented into consumables (beads, microplates, reagents, assay kits, and other consumables) and instruments (flow cytometers, NGS systems, PCR instruments, spectrophotometers, microscopes, cell counters, HCS systems, microarrays, and other instruments). The consumables segment accounted for the largest Single-cell Analysis Market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA.

On the basis of application;

Segmented into research (cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, and other research applications) and medical applications (noninvasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilization, and circulating tumor cell detection). The research applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Geographical Scenario: The global Single-cell Analysis Market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population (especially in China and India), increasing investments in R&D, and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs are some of the major factors driving the demand for single-cell analysis consumables and instruments in this regional market.

Global Leaders:

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).