Sawn Timber Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Sawn timber is a type of timber which is cut from logs into variety of shapes and sizes for different applications. Generally, it may be rectangular or wedge shape; solid timber beams and rectangular timber sections are the common products of sawn timber. There are different types of sawn timber depending on its cutting pattern including quarter, back, and radial timber. Sawn timber are available either as unseasoned or seasoned timber which is classified according to its moisture content. Unseasoned sawn timber is also known as ‘Green sawn timber’ with moisture content higher than 25% while seasoned variant is dried to remove the bound moisture and has reduced weight.

Sawn timber market has been gaining high traction in the recent years with rising scope of application. Increasing adoption in architectural roof, decking, fencing, flooring, framing, and packaging is the key driving factor of the sawn timber market. From pallets to customized packing solution, sawn timber is a highly effective material that also provides environmental benefits. This has led to surge in demand, thereby accelerating the growth of sawn timber market. In addition, growing awareness regarding sustainable solutions to reduce the carbon footprint is likely to positively impact the sawn timber market.

According to statistics provided by Fact.MR, the global market for sawn timber is expected to witness significant growth during the period of assessment (2018-2027). Research report on global sawn timber market provides actionable intelligence on every aspect of the market along with the growth scenario of the market in the coming years based on past and present market conditions. The research also focuses on the various export and import scenario of sawn timber that are likely to impact the global sawn timber market growth. Moreover, it also covers analysis on key participants involved in the sawn timber market, such as Mourne Timber Solutions Ltd., Sokol Timer Company, Segezha Sawmills, Onega Sawmills, Sodra, Versowood, Kayusar Sdn Bhd and Shaffer Holz.

Strong Demand for Sawn Timber in Pallet Production to be Witnessed During the Period of Assessment

Sawn timber is widely used in production of pallets that are typically used in packaging applications. Sawn timber price has been reflecting a steady increase across European countries during the start of 2017 with increase in overall wood prices (in pallets, 70% to 75% of the production cost is associated with wood). With economic stability in Western Europe and France, global trade scenario is expected to gain pace consequently leading to increasing demand for sawn timber. This has positively influenced the upstream forestry as well as wood markets. The global market for pallets has been witnessing steady growth since past years. For instance, in 2017, French pallet market witnessed a 1% increase as compared to 2016. The increasing use of sawn timber in pallet production, coupled with growing pallet market is expected to support the growth of the sawn timber market during the period of forecast.

Moreover, with growth in the construction sector, the use of sawn timber is expected to further increase, as about 70 percent of timber is utilized in the construction industry, with main consumers being renovation and family homes. As compared to 2015 and 2016, the construction activities gained high steam in 2017 and is expected to further increase in the coming future. For example, in France, the overall construction production has increased by 3.6% in 2017 as compared to 2.4% in 2016. This industry is poised to auger potential growth opportunities for sawn timber market.

Increasing Exports of Sawn Timber to be Observed Across Regions

Growth in exports of sawn timber and associated products has been observed across key regions in the globe. This is expected to generate potential growth opportunities for participants involved in sawn timber market to tap new regions with a view to establish global foothold. For example, according to Russian Federal Customs Office statistics, the sawn timber exports from Russia grew in terms of volume and value during the start of 2018. During month of January and February, the country reflected a 2.43 Mn tons of sawn timber export, which represents a 3.6% increase as compared to the volume exported in 2017. With respect to value, the Russian sawn timber exports touched US$ 588.2 Mn, with a 21.1% increase in value as compared to 2017.

Likewise, sawn timber production and exports are booming in Japan, largely due to increasing demand from China owing to high inclination towards Japanese wood frame construction methods. In 2017, the export figures touched $288 million (32 billion yen), which is 30 percent higher than 2016 statistics. Tapping these regions is expected to promise significant growth in the sale of sawn timber market in the coming years.

With accurate and in-depth scrutiny of the global sawn timber market, the reader can gain a 360 degree outlook of the global market, the adoption of sawn timber market across applications such as pallet production and packaging, the value and volume of exports of sawn timber, the production analysis of sawn timber and the volume of sales generated since past years. Additionally, the research on sawn timber market provides weighted analysis on the factors that positively influence the global market’s growth along with restraints that challenge this growth, at a global level. The forecasts have been drawn for a period of nine years, from 2018 till 2027, portraying several facets of the sawn timber market that the reader can use to gain edge in the changing market dynamics.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)



