Mobile Marketing Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

With reference to the report published by the professionals the scope of the global Mobile Marketing Market was estimated at US$ 53.14 billion in 2018. It is expected to develop by a CAGR of 22.8% during 2019 to 2025 and is projected to touch US$ 223.41 billion by the completion of the forecast period.

The activity of multi-channel digital advertising that utilizes mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones as a display place to reach the objective viewers is called as mobile marketing. This activity is done by means of apps, social media, emails, websites, MMS and SMS. On the basis of study directed by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), it is expected that between the entire numbers of mobile holders, nearly 75.0% will be having smartphones by the completion of 2025. Propagation of tablets and smartphones along with strong infiltration of internet in emerging nation state for example India and China has motivated the market during the previous a small number of years.

Mobile marketing is one of the important policies of digital marketing accepted by the administrations to help their services and the products. Furthermore, it assistances administrations to eradicate prices of paper work and represents speedy and suitable resources to interrelate with objective clienteles. It permits combination of new-fangled and inventive procedures of advertisement by the similar policies of marketing to upsurge their influence and accessibility to objective consumers.

For mobile applications geofencing is a suitable means for mobile app salesperson to have the advantage of location centered advertising. Increasing acceptance of the technology of geofencing through numerous businesses is projected to enhance the mobile marketing industry during the period of forecast. Furthermore, growing usage of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the segment of retail to recognize the behavior of end user and consequently direct the announcements is expected to boost the market for mobile marketing during the similar period. Additionally, speedily increasing number of spectators accessing Over The Top (OTT) content is expected to generate substantial openings for digital enterprises during the period of approaching years.

Some of the important companies for mobile marketing market are: SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corp., Flurry, Inc., Marketo (Adobe Inc.), InMobi, IBM Corporation, Chart boost, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd), Millennial Media, and Alphabet Inc. (Google).

Mobile Marketing Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Mobile Marketing Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Mobile Web

SMS

Location-Based Marketing

In-App Messages

Push Notifications

QR Codes

MMS

Others

Mobile Marketing End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Travel

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

Chapter 4. Mobile Marketing Enterprise Size Outlook

Chapter 5. Mobile Marketing Solution Outlook

Chapter 6. Mobile Marketing End-Use Outlook

Chapter 7. Mobile Marketing Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

