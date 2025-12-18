Pet Food Ingredients Market 2030: Grain-Free Trends Grip China Pets

Pet Food Ingredients Market Summary

The global pet food ingredients market was valued at USD 60.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 83.60 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising global adoption of pets and the increasing trend of pet humanization. The widespread shift toward work-from-home arrangements has significantly influenced consumer attitudes, encouraging pet owners to place greater emphasis on the nutritional quality and overall health of their pets.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notably positive impact on the pet food ingredients industry. During this period, a surge in pet adoption was observed worldwide, leading to increased demand for pet food and related ingredients. Sales volumes rose sharply during the initial lockdown phases as consumers stocked up on essential supplies amid uncertainty regarding future availability. Additionally, extended time spent at home strengthened the bond between owners and pets, further accelerating the trend of treating pets as family members and prioritizing their dietary needs.

Growing awareness of pet-specific health and nutrition requirements continues to support market expansion. Pet owners are increasingly recognizing that animals require tailored nutrition depending on factors such as age, activity level, health condition, and lifestyle. Sedentary pets, spayed animals, pets with medical conditions, and highly active animals all require specialized diets. This heightened focus on personalized nutrition is driving demand for premium and functional pet food ingredients across global markets.

Manufacturers ranging from emerging start-ups to established pet food brands are actively launching innovative products and services, including human-grade fresh meals, smart activity monitoring devices, and medical diagnostic solutions. The rising pet humanization trend has led to the introduction of meals containing ingredients such as whole wheat, squash, and sweet potatoes. Animal-based ingredients continue to play a vital role in pet nutrition, offering benefits such as improved skin and coat health, cognitive support for aging pets, and enhanced digestive function. For example, Farmina, a leading global pet food manufacturer, produces a wide range of animal-based formulations using ingredients such as chicken, lamb, duck, and fish.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share exceeding 35.0% in 2023.

China led the Asia Pacific market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of over 5.8% during the forecast period.

By ingredient type, the amino acids segment accounted for 30.9% of revenue in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

By pet type, dogs dominated the market with a share of over 40% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 60.48 Billion

USD 60.48 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 83.60 Billion

USD 83.60 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 4.9%

4.9% Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The pet food ingredients market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous global and regional players. Leading companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and long-term agreements to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios.

In September 2023 , Symrise inaugurated a dry pet food pilot plant in Elven, France. The facility includes an R&D unit focused on evaluating production processes, measuring palatability, and conducting laboratory studies.

, Symrise inaugurated a dry pet food pilot plant in Elven, France. The facility includes an R&D unit focused on evaluating production processes, measuring palatability, and conducting laboratory studies. In July 2023, Symrise rebranded its pet nutrition ingredients business as “Nuvin”, aiming to enhance its offerings in egg- and chicken-based ingredients, hydrolyzed proteins, and other pet health solutions.

Key Pet Food Ingredients Companies

FoodSafe Technologies

Symrise

AFB International

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Biorigin

Lallemand, Inc.

Eurotec Nutrition

Impextraco Ltda Brazil

Pancosma

Alltech

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Elanco

Conclusion

The global pet food ingredients market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2030, supported by rising pet adoption, increasing pet humanization, and growing awareness of specialized pet nutrition. The shift toward premium, functional, and human-grade ingredients reflects evolving consumer preferences and stronger emotional connections between pets and owners. With Asia Pacific leading market expansion and manufacturers continuously innovating to address pet health and wellness needs, the pet food ingredients market is positioned for sustained development over the forecast period.