Trolling Motor Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2029

Trolling motor is a secondary source of propulsion in a boat, consisting of an engine, gearbox, and propeller. It is primarily used to silently move a fishing boat through the water so as not to spook the fish. Over the years, there has been a flourishing growth in the fishing and seafood industries, since the fishing boat industry is gaining a momentum that will boost the trolling motor market in the coming years. In the current scenario, the electric trolling motor having more demand compared to the gasoline power trolling because of its easy mounting at bow or stern. The key players also focus on innovation in the electric trolling engine, which in turn propels the trolling motor market over the forecast period.

Trolling Motor Market: Segmentation

The global trolling motor market can be segmented on the basis of mount type, motor type and application.

According to the mount type, the trolling motor market can be segmented as:

Bow

Transom

Engine

According to the motor type, the trolling motor market can be segmented as:

Electric

Gasoline Powered

According to the application, the trolling motor market can be segmented as:

Salt Water

Fresh water

Trolling Motor Market: Regional Overview

The global trolling motor market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, East Asia (Japan, China), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), and Latin America. Due to increasing sales for fishing boats, North America is projected to lead in the trolling motor market. Trolling motor markets in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are likely to surge with an impressive rate due to the soaring demand for seaborne trade.

Trolling Motor Market: Competitive Analysis

The future of the global trolling motor market looks promising with growth in the fishing industry. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the boating industry. Globally, the trolling motor market consolidated due to the presence of a considerable number of market key players. More modern technologies are being introduced from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance the trolling motor market.

For instance, in 2019, Garmin Ltd. launched an electric trolling motor with an autopilot, anchor ;lock and a GPS system called “the force”.

In 2019, Minn Kota, added a built-in feature in their existing product, built-in is a first performance imaging technology to join the megahertz range, offering three times more information than conventional 455 kHz frequencies.

Some of the key market participants in the global trolling motor market are Minn Kota, Motorguide, Watersnake, Newport Vessels, Haswing USA, Sevylor, Prowler, Navigator, Garmin Ltd. and other players.

The Trolling Motor Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Trolling Motor Market Segments

Trolling Motor Market Dynamics

Trolling Motor Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional Analysis for Trolling Motor Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (EU-4, BENELUX, Nordic, U.K., Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia & rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

