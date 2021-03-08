Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive pressure sensors have played a significant role in improving efficiency to consummate the rising environmental and safety concerns. Nowadays, automotive pressure sensor manufacturers are using Integrated MEMS technology for the micro-fabrication of electrical and mechanical components. MEMS sensors are used for measurement and motion detection with full accuracy are more in demand for airbag systems. The global automotive pressure sensor market is estimated to experience staggering growth over the forecast period with the growing demand and increasing awareness for safety features in an automobiles. The growing automotive sector around the world hailed the new strategies for advancement in automotive components, and automotive pressure sensor is one of them. The projected rise in the adoption of electric and self-driven vehicles in the coming years will create an ample opportunity for the manufacturers in the automotive pressure sensor market over the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4373

Automotive Pressure Sensor Market – Regional Analysis

The global automotive pressure sensor market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. North America is among the prominent market for automotive pressure sensors, the rising demand and mandatory installation of safety features have fueled the demand for automotive pressure sensors. The Asia Pacific region is also among the most prominent and significantly growing market for automotive pressure sensors, primarily driven by the rising production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the prominent automotive hubs in APAC region

Automotive Pressure Sensor Market – Key Segments

The global automotive pressure sensor market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, technology, application, vehicle category, and transduction type.

According to vehicle type, the automotive pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

According to application, the automotive pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

Engine Control

HVAC

Antilock Braking System

Airbag System

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

Transmission

Other Applications

According to technology, the automotive pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

MEMS

Strain Gauge

Ceramic

According to vehicle category, the automotive pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

Conventional Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4373

According to transduction type, the automotive pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Optical

Resonant

Automotive Pressure Sensor Market: Key Players

Manufacturers of automotive pressure sensors are actively engaged in accommodating the surge in demand for new technology. Some of the market participants in the global automotive pressure sensor market are Continental AG, Sensirion AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation among others players.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4373

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com