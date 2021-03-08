Platform Supply Vessel Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast 2019 to 2029

Platform supply vessel are the support vessels used to supply essential equipment, drilling fluids, cement, fuel, food, and other supplies to offshore drilling and production facilities. Platform supply vessel can measure between 50 to 100 meters. Increasing demand for offshore vessels also bolstering the demand for platform supply vessel over the forecast period.

These vessels have seen a rising demand globally, attributing to increasing offshore oil & gas exploration due to increased energy demand. Carrying capacity, sailing, loading, and unloading capabilities are act as the main features of a platform supply vessel.

The platform supply vessel regional market is dependent on the rise of new offshore facilities and existing facilities in the respective region. The rise in the offshore exploration activities in North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific region tends to enhance the market for offshore supply vessel and platform supply vessel being one of the prominent beneficiary of this growth.

Europe is among the prominent destination for offshore wind energy farms, there are number of existing offshore wind farms and many are under construction. Wind energy farms being one of the end use sector of platform supply vessel, therefore it will benefit the platform supply vessel market in Europe.

Platform Supply Vessel Market: Segmentation

Platform supply vessel belongs to the broad category of offshore vessels. The global platform supply vessel market is segmented based on application, deadweight tonnage, and end user.

According to application, the platform supply vessel market can be segmented as:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

According to deadweight tonnage, the platform supply vessel market can be segmented as:

Small (Below 2000 MT)

Medium (2000-4000 MT)

Large (Above 4000 MT)

According to end user, the platform supply vessel market can be segmented as:

Offshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Wind Power

Platform Supply Vessel Market: Competitive Analysis

The platform supply vessel manufacturers include Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., Grup Aresa Internacional, China Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd, Fincantieri S.p.A., and Damen Shipyards Group among others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the platform supply vessel market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated platform supply vessel market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The platform supply vessel market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as by application, end user, and deadweight tonnage.

The Platform Supply Vessel Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments in the Platform Supply Vessel Market

Platform Supply Vessel Market Dynamics

Platform Supply Vessel Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Platform Supply Vessel Market

Value Chain of the Platform Supply Vessel Market

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

