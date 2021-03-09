Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2019 to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Iridocorneal endothelial syndrome (ICE) is a group of conditions generally related to abnormal corneal endothelium that cause various degrees of difficulties like corneal edema and iris atrophy. The condition is most certain to take place between 20 – 50 years of age, research has shown that women are prevalent to face this situation. There is no specific sign to detect the presence of iridocorneal endothelial syndrome, few like inflammation of cornea, pigmented nodules on iris are signs of active emergency and requires diagnosis.

Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Market: Drivers and Restraints

The iridocorneal endothelial syndrome is carried by a routine diagnosis and treatment plan. There are other severe disorders that are associated with the condition, as in there is a proven data 50% of the iridocorneal endothelial syndrome patients suffer glaucoma, the glaucoma tends to be more severe in such patients. Iridocorneal endothelial syndrome treatment is required to lower chances of a more severe condition. The diagnosis and treatment plans present for iridocorneal endothelial syndrome is currently present in order to stop the progressive conditions/disorders associated with iridocorneal endothelial syndrome. Macro-economic factor like rise in geriatric population is one of the driving factor for the iridocorneal endothelial syndrome market. Geriatric population is more certain to be diagnosed with iridocorneal endothelial syndrome and the healthcare expenditure directed to them would attract more manufacturers to invest in this market. There are suitable reimbursement scenarios present in this market which offers patient to opt for an early treatment. Though, the scenario is not present completely in developing economies affecting the adoption rate in such region. The present iridocorneal endothelial syndrome treatments helps in affectively removing any severe progressive iris atrophy or chandler syndrome which can lead to a more severe form of glaucoma. In 2018, an estimated 130 Million people were diagnosed with glaucoma which is rise expected rise in even more in coming years.

Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, type of ICE, end user and geography.

Based on Treatment, the global Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome market is segmented as:

Anti-glaucoma medications.

Trabeculectomy filtering surgery.

Seton or valve surgery.

Cyclodestruction

Based on type of ICE, the global Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome market is segmented as:

Chandler syndrome

Essential/progressive iris atrophy

Iris nevus/Cogan-Reese syndrome

Based on end user, the global Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Market: Overview

The market is broadly classified into type of ICE, treatment, end user and region. There are three major form of iridocorneal endothelial syndrome which is included in the scope; chandler syndrome, essential/progressive iris atrophy and iris nevus/cogan-reese syndrome. There are no direct treatment for iridocorneal endothelial syndrome, all the supported treatments available for iridocorneal endothelial syndrome is included in the scope. It includes anti-glaucoma medications, trabeculectomy filtering surgery, seton or valve surgery.and cyclodestruction. The overall prevalence of iridocorneal endothelial syndrome associated glaucoma is rising and is present as a key reason for blindness, effective measures to influence a change in such would help indirectly help in the expansion of iridocorneal endothelial syndrome market.

Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for iridocorneal endothelial syndrome is segmented into seven key regions to analyze a proper market structure. Regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leader in iridocorneal endothelial syndrome market, it is associated with the reported healthcare expenditure for such and overall procing difference they have in terms of service and medication. They overall prevalence of iridocorneal endothelial syndrome is also considerably high in the region offering a present patient pool for regional and international manufacturers.

Europe is also a big market in terms of value share, so is Oceania compare to its overall population. However, rise in healthcare expenditure due to affective awareness campaigns and availability of services make South Asia a lucrative market for manufacturers to invest. Presence of India makes it a significant market for iridocorneal endothelial syndrome, there are many generic manufacturers for anti-glaucoma medications in the region.

Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries LTD., CIPLA, LUPIN LTD, Allergan plc, Micro Labs LTD., AJANTA PHARMA LTD.,

The report on Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report on Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Report on Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Market includes the regional analysis for

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

