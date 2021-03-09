Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in Gummy Vitamins Market

The Gummy Vitamins Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value. The increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment along with growing demand and awareness for on-the-go supplements, supporting better health among consumers, is driving the majority growth of the global gummy vitamins market. Apart from that, the hike in need for immunity boosting or supporting products, as a preventive healthcare measure, is further rocketing the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the untapped potential, the increase in awareness among the population, the rise in investments from the global key players, and economic developments. In addition, due to the densely populated countries in the region with higher risks of chronic diseases and vitamin deficiencies, the market is projected to witness a high demand for gummy vitamins.

The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2019. The market in this region is majorly driven by the US, which is the largest producer, exporter, and consumer of gummy vitamins. Further, the rise in income, increase in purchasing power, and significant consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are the key factors that are projected to encourage the consumption of gummy vitamins in the region.

Key Market Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Life Science Nutritionals (Canada), Bettera Brands LLC (US), The Clorox Company (US), Softigel (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec Inc. (US), Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), SmartyPants Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), IM Healthcare (India), Nutra Solutions (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US), Bayer Group (Germany), Ernest Jackson (UK), Boscogen, Inc (US), and Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US).

