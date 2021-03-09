Chewable Coffee Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Chewable Coffee: Market Overview

Coffee is one of the popular beverages worldwide. Countries such as US, Finland, Denmark has the largest coffee consumption. In the United States retail level, ground coffee has the largest sales share with more than 45 percent of retail sales in 2017, followed by single-cup coffee. Key players in the coffee market are coming with innovations, one of the example is the Chewable Coffee cubes. Chewable coffee are available in the form of tablet & gummy cube. Manufacturers like Go cubes states that each cube of chewable coffee provides four hours of focus & energy to the body. Chewable coffee cubes are easy to handle.

According to the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), 41% of the US adults were drinking specialty coffee which represents a steady but fundamental shift in the American coffee landscape. This represents that the people are drinking coffee at higher premium price & which in turn could help the chewable coffee market to grow in the near future.

Global Chewable Coffee Market: Dynamics

With the changing lifestyle and developing tastes, the demand of for ready to eat food is increasing which in turn increases the demand for chewable coffee in the market. According to National Coffee Association, it is observed that coffee drinkers under the age of 35 are likely to drink coffee on the go which drives the demand for chewable coffee in the market. Coffee has several benefits like boosting fiber intake, lowers the Alzheimer’s diseases, & reduces stress and colorectal cancer risk. In the fast-paced where time plays crucial role, the chewable coffee saves the time which tends to drive the market. Increasing population & growing service sector are the factors affecting the growth of chewable coffee market in the forecast period.

Gradual growing taste for gourmet varieties in coffee is driving the market of chewable coffee. Also, the chewable coffee cubes improves focus and support optimal cognitive performance which escalates the market. However, the consumption of caffeine has harmful effects on body like it increases insomnia, causes indigestion

Global Chewable Coffee Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global chewable coffee market can be segmented as:

Tablet chewable coffee

Gummy chewable coffee cube

Others

On the basis of supply chain, global chewable coffee market can be segmented as:

E-Commerce

Supermarkets

Suppliers & Distributors

Others

Geographically, the global chewable coffee market can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Asia Pacific and MEA. In the U.S., the market of chewable coffee is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to the largest coffee consumption nation. In Latin America countries like Brazil, Vietnam and Columbia are major coffee producing & exporting region. Belgium, Luxemburg, Italy of Europe have large share in the coffee consumption market which is likely to drive the market of chewable coffee. Asia Pacific region has the strong potential in the chewable coffee market owing to the strong millennial population in the near future.

Global Chewable Coffee Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the chewable coffee market are as follows:

Fuwei Fruits & Nuts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

HVMN

Dry Brew

Others

Global Chewable Coffee Market: Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the chewable coffee market are as follows:

In 2018, GO Cubes combine the flavor of coffee with green tea to enhance its relaxation property. Various other flavors are also available like latte, mocha, pure dip etc.

Fuwei Fruits & Nuts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has recently introduced 3D Chewable coffee gummies.

Global Chewable Coffee Market: Regional Outlook

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

