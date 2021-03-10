“BRAHMASTRA-The Weapon- Saviour For ICSE Computer Applications” – By Santosh Kumar & Shalini Shikha

Posted on 2021-03-10 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ —

BRAHMASTRA-The Weapon- Saviour For ICSE Computer Applications”

By Author : – Santosh Kumar & Shalini Shikha

BFC Publications is happy to announce the launch of, “BRAHMASTRA-The Weapon- Saviour For ICSE Computer Applications”, a book aimed at preparing high-school students looking to ace the 2021 ICSE board examinations. Written by Santosh Kumar & Shalini Shikha, this book has been compiled based on the latest syllabus prescribed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. The main purpose of this book is to build the concepts needed for comprehending programming logic. This book is especially to prepare for the ICSE BOARD EXAMINATIONS. and enables students to get 100 percent marks the book has been made available for purchase on Google Play Books from March 03, 2021.

 

 

