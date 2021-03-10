Getz Fire Equipment Co. Honored as an Ansul Triple Diamond Distributer

Peoria, IL, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — A successful distributer of fire and safety equipment throughout the Midwest, Getz Fire is excited to be named a 2020 ANSUL Diamond Distributer. With this being their third year receiving this award, Getz Fire Equipment Co. is also being honored as an ANSUL Triple Diamond Distributer, something less than 20% of ANSUL distributers achieve. This is all a testament to the company’s continued hard work and dedication to the protection of life and property.

As an authorized ANSUL Distributor, Getz Fire has access to some of the highest quality fire protection equipment, including fire extinguishers, kitchen and industrial suppression systems, and special hazard suppression systems. With their years of experience and expansive inventory, they are able to serve clients across many industries.

Reflecting on the achievements of this past year and the goals of the company, Jason Getz was very pleased, saying how “Our company is dedicated to protecting life and property and it is an honor to receive this status as an ANSUL Distributor. It’s a testament to the hard work of all our employees and we want to thank them for this achievement”. With this dedication to the protection of life and property, it is easy to see how they are able to achieve the same results three years in a row.

As a regional distributer of fire and safety equipment, Getz Fire helps businesses and private parties stay prepared in the tragic event of a fire. From restaurant fire systems and fire sprinkler inspections, to kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire pump testing—Getz Fire Equipment serves a variety of industries, and adapts our fire safety equipment design to their specific needs. They supply numerous safety goods and services to customers across Illinois, Iowa and beyond.

Get in touch with the team at Getz Fire by calling 844-425-1000, or visiting getzfire.com to request a free quote.

About Getz Fire Equipment: Founded in 1957 by Melvin Getz, Getz Fire Equipment has been serving the Illinois and Iowa regions for over 60 years with the latest in fire and safety equipment. Getting their start in fire extinguishers, they still offer various models of extinguishers for sale, along with repairs and training classes, along with numerous other services.

