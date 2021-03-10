TheAdvitya launches Oxidized and Silver Contemporary Jewellery

Noida, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — TheAdvitya is the ultimate destination for dazzling designer Silver and Oxidized jewellery. It is inimitable in style, innovative in concept, and impeccable in craftsmanship; every piece is one-of-its-kind, with no replicas. Clients can design their pieces, choose the statement pieces the like and customize the entire jewellery designing experience.

TheAdvitya currently retails through one exclusive store in Noida and an online store @www.theadvitya.com

TheAdvitya’s products are an eclectic mix of elaborate and exquisite jewellery and intricate designs, all

set in brilliant Karigari, encrusted with precious and semi-precious handwork to create fine jewellery

that adorned Kings and Queens from the Royal Indian era of yore, radiating beauty and exuding

elegance, with every piece leaving a lasting impression in your mind.

The splendid collection of jewellery displayed at TheAdvitya upholds the tradition of meticulous artistry,

uncompromising style and implicit trust envisioned by its founder Nivedita Sahni. This season TheAdvitya launches the "Divine", and "Sifat" collection features oxidized jewellery while features Silver

jewellery.

Her delightful and dramatic pieces are perfect fits in any bridal trousseau, infused with tradition while

keeping contemporary trends in mind. A perfect fusion of traditional and modern designs, every bit of

jewellery at TheAdvitya is carefully crafted to perfection with a finish unmatched by any other jeweler in

the country. TheAdvitya is a celebration of the prism-like qualities of life, emotion and colour.

Upholding the beauty of traditional Indian jewellery and its timelessness, the dazzling collection of

masterpieces at TheAdvitya offers you the choice of diverse moods to express yourself, be it the

ensemble for a lover’s wardrobe or a bride’s trousseau.

Thus was born TheAdvitya – the store with a difference. Lending her considerable expertise to make it a

store to reckon with, TheAdvitya is poised for big things.

Choker necklace set with gems and faux pearls and made from brass and silver plated. Wear with formal

Indian looks. This piece of jewellery comes with the Voylla assurance of quality and durability. Caring for

your fashion jewellery: We at TheAdvitya, take care of every piece of jewellery so that you don’t spend

hours watching for them. But do remember, fashion jewellery lasts longer when kept dry and free of

chemicals. Follow this simple rule: Your jewellery should be the last thing you put on and the first thing

you take off.

Brass drop earrings with motifs and Oxidised yellow gold plated textured surface earrings can be paired

with a casual summer dress or even a trendy saree.

The Advitya " are a leading Manufacturer of a wide range of Dual Tone Oxidized Earring, Dual Tone

Oxidized Necklace, Dual Tone Oxidized Necklace Set, etc. Situated in Noida (U.P., India), we have

constructed a comprehensive and well functional infrastructural unit that plays a vital role in our company & growth. We offer these products at reasonable rates and deliver these within the promised

time-frame.